Highlights Fans at Euro 2024 risk hefty fines for wearing fake football shirts due to trademark violations and impact on sponsors.

This could force supporters to think twice before looking to buy a cheap knock-off this summer to save £85 on the real thing.

Supporters in Germany may also face fines for drinking alcohol in public, jaywalking, littering, and breaking curfew regulations.

With Euro 2024 just weeks away, fans from all over the continent will soon be congregating across Germany as their respective countries look to create history. None more so than England supporters, with the Barmy Army set to embark on multiple German cities in the hope of seeing the Three Lions go all the way in a major men's tournament for the first time since 1966.

In doing so, fans will have to be aware of some pretty strict rules and regulations. One in particular has caught people by surprise, with spectators at risk of being fined thousands should they be caught wearing a fake football shirt. Such a punishment appears extreme. However, one expert has revealed why this is the case.

Fans to be Fined £4,260 For Fake Shirts

The latest England shirt costs £85

In the current climate, the cost of purchasing the latest football kit to support your favourite team is bordering on outrageous. Should fans wish to don the latest England strip, they will be set back a staggering £85. Because of this, some people opt to buy cheaper 'knock-offs' that bear a similar resemblance to the actual jerseys.

However, doing so in Germany could see fans receive fines of up to €5,000 (£4,260). The reason for such a strong punishment is that wearing counterfeit clothing violates 'trademark law,' impacting the sponsors and kit manufacturers in the process.

Marketing expert Merrick Haydon spoke to Sport Bible and explained that whilst he sympathised with fans, there was good reason for such extreme sanctions. He stated:

"I fully understand the need to protect official partners and rights holders, but I do also have sympathy for the fans. "Naturally, the counterfeit football shirt market spikes and receives more scrutiny around international tournaments such as the Euros and World Cup." "Nowadays, clubs and countries release so many kits each year and prices seem to have gone through the roof recently, so many opt for the cheaper, counterfeit options. Clamping down on counterfeit football shirts is not a new phenomenon."

Fans Face Prospect of Other Fines in Germany

Drinking alcohol in certain areas will be prohibited.

That is not the only extreme consequence that fans may face for seemingly minor wrongdoings. It is also being suggested that supporters will not be allowed to consume alcohol in public while in cities such as Munich or Hamburg. Should they get caught doing so, it could lead to a €50 (£42.55) fine. Jaywalking will also be clamped down upon, with people who cross the road before a green light set to be hit with €10 (£8.50) fines.

There is also believed to be curfews in place in major areas from 10pm to 6am on weekdays, Sundays and during any holidays. So if fans are looking to celebrate a victory, they should do so with caution.

There are also believed to be strict regulations when it comes to recycling, with any littering potentially leaving fans at risk of a €100 (£85) fine. These punishments are all said to be the lower figures that come with failure to comply with these rules and could be increased depending on the severity of the misdemeanour.