Highlights England fans are expected to have massive fan support at the Euro 2024 final, with 50,000 fans outnumbering Spain's 12,000 in the stands.

The Three Lions are one game away from lifting their first piece of international silverware since 1966.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has given his thoughts on the ticket split between the two nations.

England may be heading into the Euro 2024 final against Spain as the slight underdogs in the eyes of many, but the Three Lions are set to be heavily backed in Berlin. Gareth Southgate and his players are expected to benefit from a heavy numbers advantage in the stands.

Luis de la Fuente's team have been exceptional ever since the start of the international competition in June, and have played the most exciting and entertaining football of the tournament. Spain's youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have caught the imagination of the supporters along with the experience and grace of the likes of Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Alvaro Morata.

Related Why Rodri Has ‘Rodrigo’ on Spain Shirt and Not His Surname He's the best midfielder in world football but many won't know why Rodri wears the name 'Rodrigo' on the back of his shirt instead of his surname.

England went to Germany as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious trophy, but it's been a rocky road to the final for the Three Lions with several up-and-down moments on their path to the showpiece event. One thing that hasn't wavered throughout is the undying support from those who have travelled to be at the games and the fans back at home.

England to Outnumber Spain at Euro 2024 Final

50,000 English supporters are expected in the 62,000-capacity stadium

The chance to witness your country in a major final isn't a common occurrence and has been a rarer occasion for England than Spain - who are one of the most successful nations in football history. It's thought that English fans will vastly outnumber their Spanish counterparts in the stands of the Olympiastadion in the German capital.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague confirmed this by taking to social media to post: "It is expected that 50000 England fans will be in the stands for 12000 Spain fans." The well-known media figure then explained why he believes this will be the case:

"UEFA shared the same amount (10k for general sale, 1.2k for guests) The latest tickets sold by UEFA rewarded those that have travelled more often with the national side (clearly England fans, it makes sense) They seem to have more access to main sponsors, many of them with HQ in the UK."

Adding to this point, Balague also claimed England supporters have been well prepared for the event due to previous issues getting tickets. He continued: "England fans have bought tickets for the final well in advance (having experienced problems to get them in the past). I am sure they will pay over the odds with touts more often than Spain fans"

Despite the numerical advantage inside the ground, Balague is still backing his compatriots to bring a strong atmosphere to the occasion. Spain will feature in their first major final since Euro 2012 and the journalist signed off his post with: "No bother! We will still make noise."

England on the Brink of History

They have waited almost 60 years to win a trophy

It's been 58 long years since the Three Lions last lifted a piece of international silverware. Sir Alf Ramsey led his team to glory in the 1966 World Cup and many talented generations of English players have flattered to deceive ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's clash against Spain at Euro 2024 will be the first final the nation have reached in another country after playing the 1966 World Cup and Euro 2020 finals on home soil.

Southgate's men came agonisingly close to breaking this hoodoo as they were dramatically defeated on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. The support inside their home ground was massive on that occasion, but it's clear to see the English contingent travel extremely well, too. Every supporter to make the trip to Germany has done so with the hope of witnessing history.