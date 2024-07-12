Highlights England have not worn their away kit at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions last wore an away kit in a tournament fixture at the World Cup in 2018.

There has been no need for England to switch to the away shirt due to the colours their opponents have been wearing.

England will wear their white home shirt when they contest a second successive European Championship final this weekend. Spain are the favourites to win the trophy having impressed throughout the tournament but England will be feeling confident having gone from strength to strength during the knockout stages.

England's choice of kit means their away kit will not be worn at all in Germany, and it follows a trend that started in previous tournaments. The red kit with light blue detailing brought out for the 2022 World Cup was a thing of beauty, yet never got a run-out in Qatar. At Euro 2020, the Three Lions were presented with a blue change strip by Nike – and that never got an airing at the tournament, either. Meanwhile, the Lionesses neglected to wear their exuberant coral away kit at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

In fact, you have to go as far back as the 2018 World Cup in Russia to find the last time Southgate's side donned their away strip in a competitive fixture. Although they did wear the current away shirt in their 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia at the start of June, there has been no reason to get it dirty since.

Why England Haven't Worn Their Away Shirt

They are one of the few teams in the world with a white home shirt

England played Serbia and Denmark in their opening two group games. Gareth Southgate's team were allocated as the away side in both – but given that both opponents' primary home kit colour is red, there was no need to dust away the cobwebs and take the purple kit out of the wardrobe.

Meanwhile, in their final fixture against Slovenia, who also have a white home shirt, the Three Lions were allocated as the administrative home side, which meant they navigated the group phase without having to change their kit colour, despite coming close on matchday three. This was, again, the case in the dramatic last-16 victory against Slovakia and the penalty shootout triumph over Switzerland in the quarter-final, with Harry Kane and Co being named the home side yet again.

The Netherlands were then handed the home slot in the semi-final clash, but since the Dutch adorn a bright orange shirt, there was once again no need for the Three Lions to ditch the white for the purple. With Spain wearing red, Sunday's final will see both nations don their home shirts in Berlin.

Usually, nations wish to play in both of their kits at some stage of the tournament for marketing purposes, which is exactly why Hungary and Germany both wore their away strip against each other in their Group A clash. However, this is an approach England have failed to adopt as yet, although they may still have to change their colours when the Nations League starts in September, with fixtures against Ireland, Greece, and Finland likely to bring about a kit clash at some point.