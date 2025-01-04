The reason why Thomas Tuchel left Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle before the full-time whistle has come to light. The former Chelsea boss assumed his role as the new England manager at the start of the year and has since been seen watching on as he deliberates over who to include in his first squad selection.

The 51-year-old was in the stands to catch Dominic Solanke and Anthony Gordon get on the scoresheet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the German was spotted leaving the ground shortly before the 90th minute despite the fact that there were another 10 minutes of added time to be played. While he ended up not missing any more goals, the reason for his early exit has now become apparent.

Related When Thomas Tuchel Will Take Charge of First England Game Thomas Tuchel's contract as England manager will begin on 1st January 2025.

Tuchel Leaves Tottenham to Watch Brighton vs Arsenal

The Three Lions coach was in attendance at the Amex

Ahead of Brighton's evening clash with Premier League title challengers Arsenal, Tuchel appeared in the stands at the Amex, explaining why he had ditched the 12:30 kick-off prior to the end. The Three Lions boss would likely have been pressed for time if he wanted to arrive on the South Coast in time for proceedings later in the evening.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The distance between the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Amex Stadium is 83.5 miles and takes a journey of approximately one hour and 42 minutes by car.

The trip allowed Tuchel the opportunity to watch more potential call-ups, including Arsenal holding midfielder Declan Rice, who is expected to play a key role when the new manager takes the reins for the first time in March. However, it was another budding young star who may have made an even bigger impression in front of the onlooking national team boss.

Related Predicting Thomas Tuchel's First England Squad Incoming England manager Thomas Tuchel has some big calls to make in his first England squad.

With Bukayo Saka out injured and Gabriel Martinelli dropped to the bench, teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri made an immediate impression by opening the scoring in front of Tuchel. The youngster has appeared at under-19 level for his country, but his performance may see him shoot straight past the under-21s as he looks to become one of the first players to make their senior debut under the new regime.