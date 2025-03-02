The joint-oldest international football team in the world, it is hard to understate the importance that the English national side has had on the sport over the years. Having been playing games for over 150 years now, the Three Lions spent much of their early history playing in the British Home Championship, exclusively facing off with Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

England joined FIFA in 1906 and from there, the team started to broaden their horizons in terms of potential opponents. The relationship between country and organisation began to strain over the years and in 1928, they actually departed FIFA, though the parties would eventually reconcile.

In 1953, England hosted Hungary at Wembley in what was dubbed the Match of the Century, falling to a 6-3 defeat in a result that led to a major overhaul in tactics domestically, four years after Ireland became the first foreign country to beat England at home. 13 years after that loss to Hungary, England ascended to the very top of world football, beating West Germany and lifting the World Cup.

England are, to date, the only country to have won the World Cup without winning their continental competition, the Euros. Regardless, they are a country with a rich and storied footballing history and in all of that, they have spent most of their lifetime at Wembley Stadium.

Be it the old or new ground, the Three Lions have now spent over a century at Wembley, but why? What stories are there of, perhaps, the most famous footballing stadium in the world?

The Reason for England Playing at Wembley Stadium

The English national team hold an integral role in the history of football, having contended in the first ever international match in 1872 against Scotland. Over the years, as interest in football steadily grew higher and higher, it became apparent that the English national side would need a home.

As per The FA, they were advised that the centrepiece of a British Empire Exhibition that had been held in Wembley would be “a great national sports ground.” An agreement was quickly signed by the newly-formatted Ground Committee, agreeing to stage the FA Cup final at Wembley for at least the next 21 years after it was signed in 1921.

Work on the old Wembley Stadium went on for 300 days and was only completed four days before the 1923 FA Cup final. Contested between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United, it was the ground’s inaugural match, starting a tradition that has continued to the present day.

The England national team began playing their home games at Wembley that same year and as the decades went on, interest in football only grew. In 1950, the English national side competed in their first World Cup, four years after The FA chose to rejoin FIFA, earning them eligibility for the tournament.

An integral part of the old Wembley’s design were the Twin Towers that stood outside the ground, becoming a staple of the stadium’s image. In 2000, the old stadium closed and by 2003 had been demolished.

Though there were bids from other locations to have England play games in their city, it was decided that the Three Lions would remain in Wembley. The new stadium took four years to construct and with a capacity of 90,000, the new Wembley Stadium opened in 2007, where England play to this day.

Other Stadiums England Have Played Games at

Wembley has served as home to the Three Lions for over a century now and it is unlikely that this will ever change, especially in the immediate future. That is not to say, however, that the English national team have never played anywhere else within the country.

Of course, when taking part in a tournament, it can hardly be expected that England play their “home” matches at Wembley if they are in another country or continent. Elsewhere, however, the Three Lions played predominantly at The Oval before the Old Wembley Stadium was constructed.

They have played up and down the country, including games at Molineux, Ewood Park, Goodison Park, Trent Bridge, Bramall Lane, Villa Park, St James’ Park, Old Trafford and Anfield amongst many, many other stadiums. They too played at grounds that no longer stand today, such as Roker Park, Maine Road and Ayresome Park.

England’s most-recent game away from Wembley, excluding tournament ties, came in 2023 when they beat North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford. Presumably, the Three Lions will continue to play the occasional game away from their home, but it seems sacreligious to suggest that they could ever move from Wembley, a ground so storied with historical tales.