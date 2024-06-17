Highlights Some England players have been spotted wearing high-tech tracking rings as they look to 'bring football home' at Euro 2024.

Oura rings are worn by elite athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo to track health statistics like sleep and heart rate.

Expert opinions suggest tracking devices like Oura rings give coaches vital insights for optimal player performance.

Gareth Southgate and some of his England players have been spotted wearing high-tech health rings as the Three Lions look to secure a major trophy for the first time since 1966. These accessories have been sported by many high-profile figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a perfect start with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Serbia, with tough tests against Denmark and Slovenia still to come. Southgate's men weren't flawless in their opening day victory, but the fact there's room for improvement shouldn't dampen fans' excitement.

At major international competitions, every single detail about the players and manager is put under the spotlight. This was the case when Southgate and some of his players were seen wearing the rings in question.

Related Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold England Celebration Explained Jude Bellingham provided answers to baffled fans who were confused by his celebration with the Liverpool star during England 1-0 Serbia.

The Rings England Players Are Wearing

Cristiano Ronaldo is among other high-profile names seen wearing them

Oura tracking rings monitor and gauge several aspects of health. The user's sleep, level of activity, heart rate and stress levels are all tracked by the gadget. It's evident why this would be beneficial for a professional athlete to keep on top of their physical well-being.

Dorothy Kilroy, the Chief Commercial Officer, has expressed her pride at the England stars opting to wear their technology (per Sky News): "We're beaming with pride when we see these elite athletes choose Oura, that's really cool."

Joao Bocas, who is a wearables expert and owner of Salutem, explained the benefits of the device:

"The ring is now extremely sophisticated. It records the heart rate, variability in skin temperature and resting heart rate. [The new model] offers the blood oxygen sensor sensing capabilities, it even offers life insights about daytime stress and resilience."

Why England Players Are Wearing Them

Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi have been seen with the rings

According to The Telegraph, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are among the England players seen wearing the rings in their training camp at Euro 2024. Supporters are bound to spy others in the national side wearing them. They look like simple gold or silver titanium rings, but the devices are extremely useful for footballers and other athletes.

While there are many methods of tracking performance levels and fitness while games are being played, this device is useful in that it can be carried around everywhere and keeps tabs on everything going on within the player's body.

England are among the favourites to lift the iconic continental trophy for the first time in their history, but Southgate and his players will still be looking to gain any advantage possible - no matter how big or small - over their rivals such as France, Portugal and Spain.

The 'future technology' lead at UK Sports Institute, Dave Thomas, explained some more of the benefits of tracking the well-being of sportspeople:

"In a sporting environment, you have a number of different wearables for different contexts. They give indications of whether [the athletes] could be about to come down with a bug or they're overloaded. It can give the sports scientists or the coaches that indication that we need to back off a little bit and give them a bit of a rest."

Thomas then went on to point out the convenience and 'lack of faff' of the Oura rings offer is one of the main reasons behind footballers wearing them. They could almost forget the device is even there, as Thomas continued to say: "Really they just want to concentrate on playing, concentrate on training and concentrate on resting."

Why Oura Rings Give England an Edge

A first-team doctor at an elite football club is confident the technology makes a big difference. Dr Amos Ogunkoya believes the information the devices can give the coaches could be vital as Southgate is known to be meticulous and detailed in his approach to training.

Dr Ogunkoya explained the positives of aspects such as finding out if players are going to sleep too late or eating at the wrong time. He put this into perspective by stating: "Habits that you think are innocuous affect recovery. We’re talking about small percentages of elite athletes. One or two per cent [difference in performance] is the difference between a gold medal or finishing last in the Olympics – that’s huge."

The data can be used to tailor players' training programmes and recovery plans to ensure the best performances possible on the pitch. Not only can it be a helpful tool, but it's even an enjoyable one to use, as highlighted by John Stones' description of the tracking gadget being 'addictive'.

Whether or not football comes home due to the presence of these rings on the fingers of England players, Southgate and company are certainly taking their challenge extremely seriously and may even put some of the success down to these small details if they are to achieve glory in Germany.