Highlights England players will avoid social media during Euro 2024 to ignore online abuse from fans.

Over 12,500 abusive messages were sent to the team during Euro 2020, prompting this decision.

Police will crack down on online abuse, offering tips and support to the players for the tournament.

The European Championships are on the horizon, with the tournament set to be one of the biggest events of the summer. Millions of fans will tune into the competition, praying their nation will go all the way and lift the trophy. The tournament will be filled with huge talking points and those same supporters will almost certainly flock to social media to share their thoughts as it all unfolds.

Related Why England Fans Sing Sweet Caroline Sweet Caroline will be played throughout the country as England embark on their Euro 2024 adventure.

One group of people who won't be on social media during the event, though, is the England national team, as it was recently reported that the majority of the Three Lions squad who are heading to Germany will be avoiding it throughout the duration of the competition. They have a good reason for it too.

England's Players Will Avoid Social Media to Ignore Fan Abuse

Recent international tournaments have been plagued with online abuse

England's players have reportedly made the decision to avoid social media throughout Euro 2024 to ignore the level of abuse that is thrown their way from fans online. Past tournaments, with the surge in popularity of social media, have seen a significant rise in abuse being hurled at players after losses.

According to the Daily Mail, England players were sent 1,546 abusive tweets during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup alone. The Euro 2020 final, which saw the Three Lions lose on penalties to Italy, resulted in Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford being sent racist abuse for missing their spot kicks, and the entire team are said to have received 12,500 abusive messages during the competition.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice are leading the pack, with both said to have already come off of social media as they prepare for Euro 2024. While the players have taken these actions, they aren't the only ones anticipating a repeat of the abuse from past tournaments, and according to reports, they have been given assurances that actions are being put in place.

There Will Be a Crackdown on Online Abuse

The police have given assurances

While England players will be avoiding social media to ignore the abuse that may be thrown their way, police have reportedly made assurances to the team that they will be cracking down on anyone who is sending any online. That's not the only help that has been handed to the Three Lions, though.

A delegation of representatives has given a presentation to the side, offering them tips and making them aware of methods they can use to block and censor abusive messages on social media. Gareth Southgate's side have a huge tournament ahead of them, and the threat of receiving abuse from fans online shouldn't be hanging over their heads while they are out there on the pitch trying to bring home the European Championship for the first time in the country's history.

Hopefully, these methods will ensure that they can play through the tournament and not have to put up with abuse from the faceless profiles that have been all over it in the past.