England got off to a perfect start under new boss Thomas Tuchel with two victories at the nation's home, Wembley Stadium. The German coach guided the Three Lions to comfortable World Cup qualifying wins against Albania and Latvia in a flawless start to the road to the 2026 tournament.

However, the momentum built up in the famous London-based stadium may be halted later this year as Tuchel and his players are set to be rehomed for the September clash against Andorra. England will first travel to Andorra in early June before the return clash, which could be played at Villa Park.

Aston Villa's home hasn't seen the men's England team in 20 years, since a friendly match against the Netherlands in 2005. The Sun have reported that the famous ground is the front-runner to host Andorra's visit as Wembley will be out of action for a rather unusual reason.

Villa Park to Welcome Tuchel's Three Lions

It would be the first time in two decades