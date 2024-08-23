England players were left 'miffed' after Gareth Southgate's tactical change on the eve of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final against Spain.

After losing to Italy in 2021 in the previous final, England were defeated at the same stage three years later by Spain. Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal were enough to give Luis de la Fuente's side the victory in Berlin.

The Three Lions didn't have a straightforward run to the final and started their Euro 2024 campaign off slowly. After their narrow win against Serbia, Southgate's men then followed it up with draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

They were then slammed for their performance against Slovakia in the last-16 - narrowly winning in extra time thanks to a Harry Kane header. However, in the quarter-final and semi-final, the side picked up a bit of momentum thanks to a switch to a 3-4-3 formation from their traditional 4-2-3-1 system.

Southgate's Switch Back to a Four-Man Defence

The decision didn't go down with the players​​​​​

Following their impressive performance against Holland in the last four, Southgate decided to shift his side back to their usual our-man defensive structure.

De la Fuente's were able to handle the Three Lions with some ease and managed to control the game throughout the 90 minutes before securing a historic win in Germany.

According to the Mail Online (via Goal), a number of the England stars were left 'miffed' by Southgate's decision not to stick with the 3-4-3 system that had seen them play their best football in the tournament.

Some of the players also believed the change back to 'Plan A' was the main reason why they failed to contain Spain on the night.

England's Next Step Ahead of the World Cup in 2026

The FA have appointed Lee Carsley on an interim basis

After the disappointment of the final, the 53-year-old stepped down from his post. The FA have since announced that England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley is set to take charge of the senior squad on an interim basis as the search for Southgate's permanent replacement goes on.

Several names have been circulated concerning the vacancy, with the likes of Graham Potter and Jurgen Klopp being tipped to take the hot seat. However, it is the 46-year-old Eddie Howe though, who remains the number-one choice for many.

The move is similar to the one that saw Southgate land the Three Lions job, as he was drafted in from the U21s to replace the outgoing Sam Allardyce.

Carsley, who has held his post with the youth team since July 2021, will oversee England's opening matches in the 2024/25 Nations League. His first game in charge of the nation is set to take place on the 7th of September against the Republic of Ireland, while the Three Lions then come up against Finland just three days later.