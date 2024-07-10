Highlights England are through to the Euro 2024 final after beating the Netherlands 2-1, with Ollie Watkins scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute.

The Three Lions were awarded a controversial penalty shortly after Xavi Simons smashed in a wonderful opening goal.

Harry Kane fired home the spot-kick, and a VAR expert has now explained the decision after many eyebrows being raised by the call.

England are through to the Euro 2024 final where they will meet Spain after defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final. Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot after Xavi Simons had opened the scoring, but the decision to award the spot kick has been described as 'harsh'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have fallen behind in all of their knockout matches at Euro 2024 before turning it around and winning each game.

Simons stunned the Three Lions with a long-range thunderbolt after driving past Declan Rice in the middle of the park. Gareth Southgate's side fell behind for the third game running after seeing the wonder goal fly past Jordan Pickford.

However, that lead didn't last too long as the referee pointed to the spot after a collision between Kane and Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries. There was a coming together between the two players after the England forward blasted a volley over the crossbar.

Related Netherlands 1-2 England: Player Ratings and Match Highlights England are through to the final of EURO 2024 thanks to a late winner from Ollie Watkins.

VAR Expert Explains England Penalty Call

He claims the decision was 'harsh'

Many watching on - including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville - were adamant that a spot kick shouldn't have been awarded and the referee initially agreed. However, after being advised to review the incident on the pitchside monitor by VAR, Felix Zwayer reversed his earlier call and pointed to the spot.

Related Why Referee Felix Zwayer Only Served Six-Month Ban for Match-Fixing The German referee, who has taken charge of various Euro 2024 matches, served a six-month ban early in his career as a match official.

Kane dusted himself off and rifled an effort past Bart Verbruggen to bring his side back into the game. ESPN's Dale Johnson has now given his analysis of the decision to award the penalty. Initially focusing on the fact Kane had taken a shot before any potential foul occurred, he commented:

"There's an unwritten law in football that if a player manages to complete a shot on goal and is then caught by a defending player, there shouldn't be a penalty. So why is that? Mainly it's because the attacking team cannot lose out on anything because of the challenge -- the shot has been released and the move is over."

Despite the forward being able to take the shot, Johnson explained how he believes the VAR and referee concluded that a penalty should be awarded: "It's a very harsh intervention by the VAR, Bastian Dankert. He has taken the nature of Dumfries' challenge, leading with the studs as opposed to making an attempt to kick through the ball, as being reckless -- which is why the Netherlands' player was booked. And that's the one area where a defender catching an attacker after a shot can be seen as a penalty -- when it's reckless or dangerous."

Related Why Penalty Takers Stutter Before Shooting Many players opt to stutter their run-up when taking a penalty and the technique has now been explained by a former goalkeeper.

England Progress to Euro 2024 Final

Ollie Watkins sealed a dramatic late win

Southgate made the bold decision to withdraw Kane with 10 minutes left in the match. Ollie Watkins stepped onto the field to cement his name in England folklore. The Aston Villa talisman rifled a low effort into the far corner in the 90th minute to seal his side's progression to the final.

Watkins has had to be patient to be given his opportunity to shine after a wonderful 2023/24 campaign at club level. He grabbed that chance with both hands as his prediction that Cole Palmer would set him up for a goal came to fruition. Southgate's men will now face Spain in the final, as they look to right the wrongs from their Euro 2020 final loss at Wembley Stadium.