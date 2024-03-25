Highlights Gareth Southgate's England will wear nameless shirts in the second half of their clash with Belgium on Tuesday.

The match has been dedicated as an Alzheimer’s Society International as part of the Three Lions' official charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

The names will disappear from the players’ shirts for the second half, drawing attention to how people with dementia lose precious memories.

Gareth Southgate's England players will wear shirts without names on the back in the second half of their friendly against Belgium on Tuesday evening.

The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat as they welcomed Brazil to Wembley in one of their final international friendlies before Euro 2024. Youngster Endrick delivered a devastating blow to the home side with a late strike after being brought on as a substitute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick became the youngest player to ever score in a senior men's game at Wembley Stadium with his late strike

The 17-year-old tapped the ball into the back of the net and the goal stood despite protests from the English players. The youngster is set to play for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season after sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022. He is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football, and he delivered a hammer blow to Southgate's side in the lead-up to Euro 2024.

The Three Lions will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland after they clash with Belgium before facing Serbia in their opening game on Sunday the 16th of June.

England to Change kits at Half-time Against Belgium

There's a good reason behind the switch

The decision to play without names on the back of the player's shirts in the second half will come as part of a campaign to raise awareness of dementia. The “disappearance” of the names from the first half to the second is intended to highlight how people with dementia can lose precious memories.

It's part of an ongoing partnership between Alzheimer’s Society and the Football Association. The custom shirts will be auctioned after the match to raise funds to support Alzheimer’s Society research.

Kate Lee, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We hope this striking gesture with the player’s shirts will once again get fans across the country talking, and thinking about the signs and symptoms of dementia.

“By using football to shine a spotlight and increase awareness of dementia symptoms, we hope to not only encourage fans to donate towards our early diagnosis research, but also to support their loved ones just as much as they support their football team.

“This means taking crucial first steps in seeking a diagnosis if they suspect someone they care about may be affected. A diagnosis can be daunting but it’s better to know.”

It won't be the First Time this has Happened

The Lionesses have supported the cause

Nameless shirts were first worn by the Three Lions for their 2-1 win against Switzerland in March 2022. The Lionesses have also got involved, supporting the cause. Sarina Wiegman's England and Australia played without names on a third of their shirts during the international game between the two sides last year to support Alzheimer’s Society.

The teams came together to draw attention to the fact that one in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia. The fixture also coincided with the announcement of an extension of the FA’s official charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society until July 2024.

Both the FA and the Alzheimer’s Society aim to change the landscape of dementia diagnosis, by funding crucial research and making sure an early diagnosis is accessible to all. The partnership has already made an impact, and over the past two seasons, £400,000 has been raised.