Key Takeaways The Premier League's commercial success has made it the most viewed league globally.

The league's rich history, iconic clubs, and intense competition make it emotionally engaging.

The Premier League is a proving ground for elite talent, with high demands and significant rewards.

The First Division of English Football became the Premier League in 1992 and broke away from the Football Association and Football League to gain commercial independence from the other English leagues. The idea was to increase broadcast and sponsorship deals, which would bring more money into the game and in turn help the country’s top clubs compete against the best teams in Europe.

The move was an overwhelming success and has seen the value of the English Premier League skyrocket over the last 30-plus years to set itself apart from the other domestic leagues in Europe. It has become the most-viewed football league in the world with an estimated audience of 1.87 billion people around the globe tuning in every weekend.

But the global appeal of the Premier League goes far deeper than the commercial success of the competition and has many more reasons as to why it is considered the best league in the world.

Related 10 Most Entertaining Player In Premier League History [Ranked] Over 30-plus years of Premier League football, a plethora of awe-inspiring players have entertained fans with stunning skills and memorable moments.

The Best of the Best

The English Premier League is built on a rich history of iconic football grounds and legendary clubs, which attract fans from far and wide. You will find tourists flying in from around the globe each matchday just to see the likes of Old Trafford and Anfield in person.

It’s not just the fans that are attracted by the lure of the league, the best managers and players in the game flock to the Premier League to proudly display their team's badges on their chests and test themselves against the world’s best. The legendary moments from the competition reach far wider than the British Isles and inspire generations of footballers to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and write their own history for the league’s most decorated clubs.

Every club that has ever competed in the competition has their own unique traditions which are passed down from generation to generation. Famous chants and anthems chronicle the history of each club for supporters both old and new and help make the Premier League the most emotionally engaging league on the planet.

The Most Competitive League in the World

Anybody can beat anybody.

The overall standard of the Premier League makes every round of fixtures hard to predict. Teams scrapping it out at the bottom of the league are more than capable of taking points off some of the title-challenging sides if the favourites let their standards slip for even the briefest of moments.

While some of the other European leagues have had one or two teams dominating their division for decades, the English league has three, four or even five teams considered in contention for the championship at the start of most seasons. While Manchester City have enjoyed a dominant spell of league titles in the modern era, they have never had an easy ride of it with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal pushing them all the way.

The Premier League has also had different eras of teams at the top of the table, whether it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United going toe-to-toe with Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal, or José Mourinho’s Chelsea upsetting the status quo in the mid-2000s. Leicester City also incredibly won the title in the 2015-16 season, after being given 5000–1 odds by bookmakers to do so, achieving one of the most unlikely underdog stories in sports history.

On top of this, the league is also blessed with several intense derbies throughout the division. Local derbies such as the Manchester derby, Merseyside derby and North London derby are all games that are earmarked by supporters whenever a season’s fixture list is released. Other historical rivalries, such as Man Utd and Liverpool, mean that most weekends include a fixture that has added flavour to it and all helps create the impassioned atmospheres that the league has become known for.

Teams to have won the Premier League (as of 2024) Club Number of Titles Manchester United 13 Manchester City 8 Chelsea 5 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 Leicester City 1

Proving Ground

The Premier League puts the best players in the world to the test

The Premier League has become somewhat of a proving ground for the elite talent in European football. Even Lionel Messi has been hit with the old adage of ‘could he do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke?'

The relentless schedule and aforementioned high standard of competition up and down the league has seen some big names eaten up by the intensity of the competition. Many players who have made a name for themselves on the continent have failed to make an impact following a big-money move to the Premier League.

However, for those who can keep up with the high demands of the league, the rewards are significant. If a player can prove themselves at the top level of the Premier League, then they will forever go down in the history books as a legend of the game.