Highlights Fernandez appears set to become Chelsea vice-captain despite racism incident with Argentina earlier this summer.

The midfielder has apologised for his actions and promised to donate money to charity.

Fernandez has been at Chelsea since 2023, making a turnaround last season to become an impressive midfield player.

Enzo Fernandez appears set to become Chelsea's vice-captain for the 2024/25 season, despite the major racism incident that occurred earlier this summer. After Argentina won the 2024 Copa America, several of the nation's players were caught on video during their celebrations singing an offensive song about France and some of their players with African heritage.

Fernandez was one of those players and it caused chaos at Stamford Bridge. Several of his Blues teammates weren't very happy at all with the midfielder. Wesley Fofana was especially vocal about his frustration with the situation. The defender took to social media and commented on the clip, calling it "uninhibited racism". It looked like Fernandez wasn't going to be welcomed back to Chelsea with open arms.

Despite that, the 23-year-old is said to have apologised for his actions and promised to donate money to charity. Not only have his teammates forgiven him, but Fernandez is reportedly set to be named vice-captain ahead of the new season and his manager, Enzo Maresca has explained his reasoning for giving him the honour.

Related Enzo Fernandez Apologises to Chelsea Players, Makes Donation Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has apologised to his team-mates in Atlanta.

Maresca Sees Fernandez as One of His Important Players

He thinks the squad respects the midfielder enough to be vice-captain

During Chelsea's pre-season loss to Real Madrid, Fernandez was handed the captain's armband once Reece James was subbed out of the contest. According to Maresca, the Argentine is one of his most important players and it was the Englishman who decided to give the armband to his teammate, a sign of how respected he was within the squad.

"He’s one of the important players. To be honest, I think when we changed Reece, he gave the ‘bracelet’ to Enzo and this shows how Enzo is respected inside the squad. I think it’s quite clear."

This came after James had previously said that the racism issue with Fernandez could cause problems for the Chelsea team. According to The Times, Maresca also hinted that Fernandez would be among the leadership team at Stamford Bridge during the 2024/25 season and act as vice-captain whenever James is unavailable. It's the next step in a solid tenure in England so far for the midfielder.

Fernandez Has Been at Chelsea Since 2023

He's been impressive for the club

After less than a year at Benfica, Chelsea made Fernandez one of the most expensive signings of all time in January 2023. For a while, he was the British transfer record, but initially struggled to justify his hefty price tag. Last season, though, he turned things around and became a solid figure in the middle of the park for the Blues.

Related How Chelsea Players Reacted to Enzo Fernandez's Apology Following Racism Row The camp is tense, but Maresca has insisted that a line has been drawn under the situation.

In glimpses, he showed why Chelsea were so eager to sign him in the first place and, alongside Moises Caicedo, he formed one of the most promising midfield pairings in the Premier League. Even so, following the racial controversy earlier this summer, it seemed as though there was a chance that his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end. Instead, he's now set to be given a promotion within the team.