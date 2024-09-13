Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is set to escape punishment from the FA for his use of racially insensitive language following Argentina's 2024 Copa America victory. During his side's celebration, Fernandez went live on social media and filmed himself and other international teammates singing a chant that made reference to the heritage of some French footballers.

The footage received a lot of backlash, and the former Benfica man was unfollowed and criticised by some of his teammates while the matter was being investigated by his club. However, after not being punished by the Stamford Bridge outfit, it appears as though a similar fate will occur with England's governing body.

Fernandez to Escape FA Sanction

The FA won't get involved as the incident took place during the international break

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it is claimed that the Football Association will not be probing any further into the matter as the incident in question took place while Fernandez was away on international duty. This means that should there be any consequences of the player's actions, it would have to be handed down by either CONEMBOL (the South American football governing body), or FIFA.

It was believed that the FA would be looking into the situation due to the fact that Fernandez is deemed as a 'participant' of English football. This means that he is viewed as a representative of the Premier League, who have remained steadfast throughout the years that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.

The decision not to punish Chelsea's number eight comes mere days after Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur was charged for making similarly discriminatory comments against his teammate and club captain, Son Heung-Min. During an interview that was aired on Uruguayan television, Bentancur was caught suggesting that he would not be able to tell the difference between Son and his cousin as they "all look the same."

While the matter was dealt with by the club and both players stated that the issue had been swept under the rug, the FA proceeded with their due diligence and found the former Juventus man guilty of violating their misconduct laws. It has been suggested that the player could be suspended for between six and 12 matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Suarez was given an eight-match ban in 2011 for racist comments he used in a conversation with Patrice Evra.

With the FA taking the stance that it is up to FIFA to decide what punishment Fernandez should be given, it remains unknown as to what the world governing body's stance on the matter is. It was revealed shortly after the video went live that the incident was being investigated, with a spokesperson from FIFA saying:

"Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials."

Earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated his desire to see teams forfeit games if there is any racist abuse from the supporters, as a way to unite against discrimination.