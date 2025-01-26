When you think about aura in football, there are certain names that come to mind. Those whose sheer presence is enough to instil fear, awe, or in some cases, both. One player who had that and then some in his prime was Eric Cantona. The fan-anointed 'King' of Old Trafford is one of the most pivotal players in Manchester United history, serving as the final piece to the first period of dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.

One of the most recognisable faces in Premier League history, The Frenchman was classy and elegant on the ball and possessed a mean streak that was not to be messed with. He was unique. So much so that even the way he wore his jersey, with his collar up, made him stand out from the rest. The iconic look became synonymous with Cantona during his United career, and the man himself once explained why he chose to alter his look.

Cantona Admitted Collar Design Was a Superstition

It has also been revealed which game started the famous trend

Speaking during an appearance on the Fashion Neurosis Podcast in October 2024, Cantona was asked about his famous look and what made it so special. The 58-year-old revealed that the decision to turn his collar up was not initially deliberate but rather became a superstition after Manchester United won a match while he was wearing it:

"I didn't really think about it before. I think it was something that came like this naturally and then we won and it became like a superstition. I didn't think about it and then it became like a brand. It became a superstition until the last game of my career. "In football it's difficult because we don't have a lot of things. We have a pair of socks, shorts and a shirt. For me it is very important how I felt on the pitch. I don't know if I am elegant, or was elegant. But I needed to feel elegant."

As for the game that inspired the upturned collar, a report from the Manchester Evening News in 2020 stated that it was first seen during a 3-2 win over local rivals Manchester City in 1993. The Red Devils had just suffered a loss to Galatasaray in Europe days before, in a hostile atmosphere, and found themselves 2-0 down to their noisy neighbours at half-time.

In the second half, Cantona emerged with his collar up, playing in a slightly deeper role, and proceeded to dismantle the hosts. He scored twice as United turned the game on its head, with Roy Keane netting the 87th-minute winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cantona played in seven Manchester derbies, scoring eight times and adding a further three assists.

The fashionable look then became part and parcel of Cantona's presentation, with fans and sometimes other players trying to imitate, but never quite replicating the added esteem it gave the famous number seven.

