Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to stay in charge of the club next season, according to Adam Crafton of The Athletic, but the club’s hierarchy will not hesitate to make drastic changes to the management team should they become dissatisfied.

After exceeding expectations during his first season at the Old Trafford helm by winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in third place to secure Champions League action, ex-Ajax chief Ten Hag has flattered to deceive this time out. A string of substandard league performances, dotted with the odd impressive showing, combined with crashing out of Europe’s top competition at the earliest possible stage meant things looked bleak for the 54-year-old.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Career Days in charge 670 Matches 109 Wins 65 Draws 15 Losses 29 Points per match 1.93 Trophies Carabao Cup (22/23)

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team caused eyebrows to be raised over the Dutch tactician’s suitability to take the Red Devils to the next level, with them also falling to retain their status as League Cup holders after a loss to last season's finalists Newcastle United.

Many supporters of the Old Trafford-based outfit have been vocal in their desire to see another manager succeed Ten Hag after what can be considered a failure of a season. So why, despite his side's hodgepodge form, is his position in the dugout secure as things stand?

Why Ten Hag’s Position at Manchester United is Currently Safe

A duo of reasons could save the Dutchman

Around the Old Trafford echo chamber, there was plenty of optimism surrounding Ten Hag’s arrival. It marked the opportunity to thrive after a string of Sir Alex Ferguson’s successors failed to live up to the gargantuan job.

And while the performances, many of which have been substandard, have been masked by the club’s first trophy in six years – since their Europa League triumph in 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho – Ten Hag is not the most popular figure among the M16 fanbase. Ratcliffe and his disciples, however, are.

Having signed a three-year deal when he joined in the summer of 2022, Ten Hag has until next summer to turn the 13-time Premier League champion’s fortunes around, or else he’ll find himself in deep water.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has picked up three Premier League Manager of the Month awards - the same number as Antonio Conte and more than Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery (2).

At the current moment, he is helped significantly by Ratcliffe and INEOS’ view that Manchester United’s executive team and boardroom bosses – those who operate above the Dutchman – have not given him the sufficient resources to succeed.

Particularly this season, Ten Hag has felt hard done by in terms of his squad. For reasons out of his control, most notably a host of injuries, Manchester United have been subject to plenty of chopping and changing with a number of key figures – Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, one of the best centre-backs in the division, included – enduring extensive spells on the sidelines.

Adding to that, the clear lack of alternatives on the market has been noted as another reason as to why Ten Hag will continue his work at the helm of the club next term. The managerial options, in which INEOS and Co are admirers of, are currently threadbare – and so, giving Ten Hag the axe would be a risk.

Erik ten Hag’s Seasons Compared

He's reached back-to-back FA Cup finals

At the time of writing, Ten Hag still has time in the 2023/24 season to stop his stock from decreasing any further. An FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City, after scraping through with a penalty shootout win against Coventry City, awaits on 25 May. It’ll be a reminder of last season’s rendition of the same fixture – one that ended 2-1 against their favour.

Getting into two finals in his inaugural term was given its praise and the former Ajax custodian has certainly made a compelling case to remain in charge. Victorious in one and defeated in the other, given that silverware had escaped the club’s grasp for so long, the fanbase was more than content with the progression. But it’s since dwindled.

Even amid the drama including Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutchman’s stubborn nature – not too dissimilar to club legend Ferguson – was considered a breath of fresh air even though the Portuguese talisman left on sour terms. Although Wesley Sneijder recently suggested that Ten Hag ‘lost everyone’s respect’ with his way of handling Ronaldo’s exit, many of those associated with the club were more than pleased.

In terms of this campaign, their incompetence when attempting to keep up with the trio of league leaders – comprised of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool – has been damning. The argument that he is still in the early embers of his Old Trafford tenure is sound, but without obvious signs of progression, he’s somewhat losing the faith of the Old Trafford fanbase.

In the Premier League, they have heavily fallen behind the pack and have three games remaining to fine-tune their campaign with European football, in whichever shape or form, seemingly up for grabs if they can right their current wrongs. Adding to that, there is every chance that he could finish the season with another trophy – depending on how the all-Manchester final pans out – but Ratcliffe and Co will no doubt be ruthless should he not meet their quota.