Amad Diallo appeared visibly frustrated after being subbed on in the 89th minute against Fenerbahce, replacing Antony late in Manchester United's 1-1 Europa League draw. Erik ten Hag had earlier brought on Antony to replace Marcus Rashford in an effort to secure a winning goal, but with little impact on the scoreline. Diallo's reaction to the near last-minute decision underscored the young forward's apparent dissatisfaction at the limited minutes.

The Red Devils took an early lead through Christian Eriksen despite their Turkish hosts dominating possession. However, United's defence faltered almost immediately after the restart, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to capitalise on defensive lapses and level the score. The 1-1 result marked United's third consecutive draw in the tournament, positioning them in a worrying 21st place in the playoff standings, sandwiched between Viktoria Plzen and Elfsborg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have now won just one of their last 11 fixtures in European competition. They're now winless in six European matches, their joint-longest such run (also a run of six without a win between 1980-1983).

Ten Hag’s line-up choices raised eyebrows once again, as Diallo was omitted from the starting eleven, while Noussair Mazraoui took on an unexpected attacking role ahead of the Ivorian. And since then, footage of his reaction to coming on with just minutes to spare has gone viral.

Diallo - who earns a reported £28,000 a week at Old Trafford - was also an unused substitute in the last two Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa and Brentford, with his manager opting for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and the aforementioned Rashford instead. This decision follows a strong pre-season for the 22-year-old, where his impressive form had fans calling for more starting opportunities, viewing him as one of United’s most promising goal threats.

And, again, despite only playing a role in stoppage time on Thursday, there were more calls to see him return to the starting fold once more, as his five-minute cameo looked to have left another positive impression on those who have stuck by the young winger after rumours he was on his way out of Old Trafford over the summer.

Erik Ten Hag Explains Diallo Decision

He rewarded Antony's recent training performances

Following the final whistle, Ten Hag addressed questions from reporters about Amad Diallo’s lack of involvement. The United manager explained (per Yahoo Sports):

“Amad, he is doing well. But I must also reward the performances of Antony in training, he is a threat almost every training, so I felt in that moment to bring him, to decide the game.”

Reflecting on the result, Ten Hag also noted, “From two tough away games, Porto and Fenerbahce, we take two points, this is a result,” adding, “Point in Porto, point in Fenerbahce, that’s not bad, but of course we want to win. We want to win every game.”

Explaining his line-up decisions, the Dutch coach remarked, “Away from home in Europe, hectic ambience, to start with four attackers is too much. Nous [Mazraoui] is very capable to play that position.”

He highlighted Mazraoui’s adaptability: “I made him a full-back, when he played No 10. He was helping midfield, supporting Zirkzee in pressing, big part of goal for Eriksen.”

Up next, United will head to the London Stadium for a clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon, which is quickly followed by a visit from Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night as the busy autumn schedule continues.