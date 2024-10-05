Key Takeaways Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 after Manchester City triggered his £51.2m release clause.

The then-21-year-old was only the ninth-most expensive transfer of a summer which saw Manchester United buy Antony for almost £80m.

Had it not been for the careful planning of his management team, Haaland could have cost more than £100m.

It has quickly been lost in the torrent of goals and trophies that followed, but Erling Haaland's debut for Manchester City sparked widespread doubts. Reams of column inches were dedicated to lamenting the Norwegian forward's goalless outing in a 3-1 Community Shield defeat against Liverpool in July 2022.

Everything from Haaland's finishing to his food shopping - the purchase of a packet of Percy Pigs a week before the season's curtain raiser was upheld as a sign of unprofessionalism - was scrutinised over the eight days before he made his Premier League debut. Even the £51.2m fee - a pittance by modern-day standards - City paid to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund was called into question. The doubts didn't last. Two goals against West Ham United proved to be the first of a record-shattering haul as Haaland has made a case for being one of the biggest bargains of the modern era.

A swollen total of 81 players in football history have cost more than City's elite number nine - including Zinedine Zidane, who moved to Real Madrid before Haaland's first birthday - but few have been able to match his unrelenting return of goals. Here's how City beat the rest of Europe to trigger Haaland's release clause and what he was really worth before that forgotten debut briefly dented his illustrious reputation.

Haaland's Borussia Dortmund Buyout Clause

Inserted in his contract after moving from RB Salzburg

Haaland's route to the summit of the modern game has been no accident. Honing his talent in the humble setting of his hometown in Norway before gradually working his way up the food chain, each step in his career has been painstakingly mapped out by his father, Alf-Inge Haaland. The former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder has been called "a man with a plan" by Erling's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, using his experience as a professional to protect his son from the industry's numerous pitfalls.

Insisting upon a release clause in each contract has been key to maintaining control. This allows Haaland's management team to set a fee which, if paid by another club, gives the player full freedom to move without any input from his current employers. After rattling in 29 goals in 27 games for Austrian outfit RB Salzburg in 2019, several clubs were queuing up to trigger the teenager's €20m release clause. Borussia Dortmund boasted a strong track record of promoting youth from within and, crucially, bowed down to Haaland's contractual demands. As the German club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, bluntly reflected:

We gave Erling Haaland a release clause... otherwise he would have gone to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Haaland's manager at Norwegian outfit Molde, insists that he advised Manchester United to buy his compatriot "straight away" following his appointment as caretaker manager in March 2019. "It was the club's decision to not go for him then," Solskjaer pointedly sniffed years later.

For much of the summer of 2022, Haaland's release clause was quoted as €75m (£63m according to current exchange rates). In the end, it turned out to only be €60m, hence the minimal £51.2m fee. Eight players, including the likes of Manchester United misfit, Antony, and Chelsea's erratic full-back Marc Cucurella, moved for larger sums that same summer. As was the case when Haaland left Salzburg, Europe's elite were circling and this time Manchester City delivered the most persuasive offer.

The Most Expensive Transfers in Summer 2022 Rank Player Left Joined Fee 1. Antony Ajax Man Utd £79.9m 2. Darwin Nunez Benfica Liverpool £71.5m 3. Wesley Fofana Leicester Chelsea £67.6m 4. Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco Real Madrid £67.3m 5. Casemiro Real Madrid Man Utd £59.4m 6. Alexander Isak Real Sociedad Newcastle £58.9m 7. Matthijs de Ligt Juventus Bayern Munich £56.3m 8. Marc Cucurella Brighton Chelsea £54.9m 9. Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Man City £51.2m 10. Richarlison Everton Tottenham £48.8m

Man City's Offer to Haaland

Small transfer fee, huge bonus

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all interested in the then-21-year-old, but none could provide the uniquely attractive package City presented. While Pimenta is adamant that her client "doesn't care about money", the hulking sum of £35m set aside for agent fees, bonuses and a signing-on fee certainly didn't harm City's charm offensive. Haaland was reportedly entitled to a weekly salary of £375,000 before performance-related bonuses were even included in the five-year deal.

Partly in response to this type of incentivised deal, FIFA accelerated their attempts to bring in legislation which would cap agent compensation at just 10% of the transfer fee. So instead of the £35m that Pimenta and Haaland Sr cashed in, they would only have been entitled to £5.1m. These regulations were ultimately found to be unlawful after the biggest footballing agencies on the planet teamed up to take FIFA to court.

Beyond the ballooning bank account, City had an emotional attraction for Haaland. "Pep didn't have to sell the club to me, that's for sure," the striker, whose father signed for City the same summer he was born, admitted.

Working with Guardiola, arguably the greatest manager of his generation who had fostered a reputation for improving countless players over the years, was another major selling point that no other club could boast. As Haaland explained at the time: "We all know what he has done for his clubs, but also for players and for the game in general. That's something I want to be part of. I think we can have a lot of fun together."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his debut campaign at Manchester City, Erling Haaland became the first player to score more than 50 goals across all competitions for an English club since Aston Villa's Tom 'Pongo' Waring in 1931.

How Much Haaland Could Have Cost

Man City paid less than half of the striker's value

Almost two years later, still bitterly stewing over a transfer which predated his role as Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl told Sport1-Doppelpass: "With Haaland, we could certainly have earned twice as much if he didn't have a release clause in his contract." Kehl was selling himself short.

Six months before the transfer was agreed upon, Haaland was deemed to be the third-most valuable player in the world, according to the CIES Football Observatory, which took into consideration a variety of data points and performance indicators. Worth a staggering £119m, the burly Norwegian was only behind Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (£139m) and his future teammate Phil Foden (£127m).

Transfermarkt, which aggregates fan opinion to come up with their estimations, valued Haaland at around £126m at the time of his £51.2m move. City briefed the BBC that the deal would have been worth €200m (£168m) in the open market.

Comparable transfers from that summer only serve to underscore how good City's deal really was. Haaland cost less than Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (£58.9m) and Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez (£71.5m) - two strikers of similar age who also moved to the Premier League. Isak and Nunez had scored 140 club goals between them by the time of their transfer - Haaland had racked up 135 on his own.

All the way back in that hazy 2022 Community Shield, Nunez also made his debut in English football. While Haaland squandered a pair of sitters, the combustible Uruguayan - who could ultimately cost £85m if all add-ons are met - came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal for Liverpool. The passage of time has certainly proven which team got the better deal.

Best Young Strikers Sold in Summer 2022 Stat (at the time of sale) Erling Haaland Darwin Nunez Alexander Isak Fee £51.2m £71.5m £58.9m Age 21 23 22 Games 182 139 192 Goals (per 90) 135 (1.02) 68 (0.65) 72 (0.55) Assists (per 90) 36 (0.27) 20 (0.19) 17 (0.13)

Stats via Transfermarkt.