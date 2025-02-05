Footballers are always coming up with inventive ideas in order to stay in optimal condition and Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland has recently revealed why he has opted to join the mouth-taping trend to improve his on-pitch performance.

It’s a trend that has become increasingly viral in recent times, gaining traction in the athletic world, as people tape their mouth shut during their sleeping schedule so they can breathe through their noise instead for health benefits.

Haaland, now 24 years of age, took the Premier League by storm in his maiden season. Scoring goals as if they were going out of fashion, the number of records – including the most striker in a singular season (36) – he left in ruins was mightily impressive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland was the quickest player ever to reach 50 Premier League goals, taking just 48 matches to hit the half-century mark.

A model professional, the enigmatic 39-cap, 38-goal Norway international - widely regarded as one of the best line-leaders in world football - is always looking for new and improved ways to better himself and his latest attempt has seen him join the trend of ‘mouth taping’.

Speaking to YouTuber-turned-WWE Wrestler Logan Paul on his podcast ‘Impaulsive’, the former Borussia Dortmund talisman explained that he uses every trick in the book in order to stay in the best kettle possible.

“Movement, training, biomechanics, I’m a bit into, to use your body and make it work and function in the best possible way – I’m really into that,” he said before adding, “And I think sleep is the most important thing in the world.”

So to sleep good, simple kind of things – blue blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom. I think is really important. [It’s about] small things. I think to do a lot of things is not good but to do small things every day for a longer period really pays off.

Paul then admitted, during sleep, he tends to tape his nose as a means of opening up his airways. Manchester City’s goal-getter replied: “You should try and tape your mouth then! Why not? [Or] when you train? It would be a bit difficult. I have it, I sleep with it.”

But does the method of taping your mouth during sleep actually provide the health benefits that it promises? Per LadBible, Dr Zac Turner, answering reader questions from news.com.au, has revealed everything behind the trend, claiming that it sounds a ‘little unhinged’.

Although he said that encouraging deploying the widely-used method of nasal breathing is, of course, a ‘worthy goal’, Dr Turner did throw out warning signs for taping shut one of your primary breathing holes, especially if your nose is congested.

If your nose is congested (hello, allergies) or you have structural issues like a deviated septum, mouth taping could lead to serious problems. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night unable to breathe. Not exactly the beauty sleep you were hoping for.

To conclude, while he suggested that mouth-taping was ‘inherently dangerous’, the fact that there is not enough significant evidence from a scientific background meant that doctors – including himself – would not recommend doing so.