The team had a fantastic display against Real Valladolid, winning 2-0 and maintaining their top position in the Segunda Division.

Espanyol's heartwarming act of bringing out the dogs shows their class as a club and their commitment to making a positive impact in their community.

RCD Espanyol have gone viral on social media after the club brought 11 dogs with them onto the pitch ahead of their league game on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish club were facing off Real Valladolid in the Segunda Division, the second tier of Spanish football when they made their way onto the pitch with the canines.

It's the first time in the history of Spain's top two flights that a side has done this, but the reason why has been revealed, and we can't fault them at all for it. It's a heartwarming decision made by the club that's sure to earn them the respect and support of the majority of the football world.

Each player in the club's starting XI brought a dog out on the pitch ahead of kick-off, whether they carried them or brought them out on a lead. They even posed for their pre-match photo alongside the canines. It was a remarkable sight that you don't see all that often but was clearly a good omen for the team as they had a strong showing against their opponents afterwards.

How did Espanyol play against Real Valladolid?

The Spanish club were rewarded for their wholesome act with a fantastic display against their opponents. A penalty from Martin Braithwaite in just the eighth minute got them off on the right track before Javi Puado made it 2-0 shortly before halftime.

Espanyol have been fantastic to start the season, picking up 23 points in their first 11 games and currently sit top of the Segunda Division, one point clear of Tenerife in second place. The club were relegated from La Liga last year after two seasons in the top flight, and have experienced a fall from grace in recent years. Gone are the days when they were competing against the likes of AC Milan and Sevilla in the Europa League. Still, if they can continue their early season form, they'll be back in the top division of Spanish football in no time.

The result was the icing on the cake to what was an inspirational day for the team, who revealed after the match their reasons for bringing dogs out onto the pitch before kick-off, and they can't be faulted for it.

What made Espanyol's squad bring dogs out with them?

Shortly after the game, Espanyol took to social media to reveal what was the reasoning behind their decision to bring dogs out with each of the side's starting XI on Saturday and the explanation has quickly gone viral. According to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the stunt was done to help find the dogs new homes.

The canines were members of a shelter and currently had no owners. This happens far too often in the world, with dogs left with nowhere to turn and forced to live in group shelters, so for Espanyol to do something like this in an effort to try to find these little guys some new places to call home is a truly heartwarming act.

It was a classy move and hopefully, all 11 dogs will have found new owners as a result of the moment. Check out the club's video of the moment below. Incredible.

They've since set up a thread on the social media site, introducing everyone to each puppy individually and informing people where they can go to adopt one of these cuddly little dogs. What a classy club.

