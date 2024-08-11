Highlights Everton face yet another points deduction threat over alleged PSR rule breaches.

The Premier League have claimed that Everton breached PSR rules by an extra £6.5m in the 2022-23 season, escalating the ongoing dispute.

Despite facing uncertainties and distractions, Everton remains confident they will not face any PSR charges for the upcoming season.

According to fresh reports, Everton are now under the 'threat' of receiving yet another points deduction. This comes after the Premier League club were deducted numerous points last season.

On the dawn of their upcoming English top-flight campaign, the Toffees will be hoping minds and bodies are sharp after pre-season, which came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Roma this weekend. Under Sean Dyche, they finished 15th in the league last term and will be aiming to avoid a relegation battle this time around.

It will come as an unwanted distraction for all involved with the club then that they will begin 2024/25 with the 'threat' of another points deduction hanging over them, per The Sun.

Premier League Claim Everton Breached Their PSR Rules

Toffees feel stadium £6.5m costs don't count

According to the latest reporting, it's stated that the Premier League claim Everton breached their PSR rules by an extra £6.5m for the 2022-23 season.

This news obviously comes after the club were deducted points last term for a £16m overspend, which came as a result of interest payments linked to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The Premier League allege that the breach in 2022-23 was far higher, claiming that interest payments related to the stadium were not included.

The independent commission, who imposed the second points deduction, has rejected the league's argument that £17m in interest payments should be added to their losses. That said, they will look again at £6.5m worth of payments, which could represent another breach.

The report continues to say that the commission has yet to tell Everton or the Premier League when they will reach a decision. It's understood that both parties pushing for an answer.

Ultimately, the Premier League believe the disputed £6.5m should be added to the club’s spending as it was used for day-to-day running costs. The Toffees, however, feel it should be removed as stadium costs do not count towards PSR calculations.

Everton's Point Deduction Journey

Lost 8 points last season in total

Everton's PSR issues rose to prominence last season when they were initially deducted 10 points for breaches in the 2021/22 season. On appeal, this was reduced to six points.

Later on in the same 2023/24 campaign, the Merseyside outfit were then slapped with a further two-point deduction – taking their overall tally to eight – for breaking profit and sustainability rules.

As a result of all the fallout, they had to settle for a 15th-place finish. Had competition around them at the bottom of the division been a little stronger, they may well have been dragged more fiercely into a relegation battle.

That will surely be a concern for the Toffees in the 2024/25 season, which begins for Dyche and co at home to Brighton on 17 August. That said, the reporting notes that Everton are 'confident' they will not face any PSR charges for the upcoming campaign.