The Premier League have released a statement on social media, revealing why Everton weren't awarded a penalty during the second half of their clash against Newcastle United on Saturday evening. The two sides couldn't be separated, splitting the points in a 0-0 draw, but both sides had very good opportunities to steal all three points for themselves.

In the first half, the Magpies were awarded a penalty and former Everton man Anthony Gordon stepped up ready to play the villain on his return to his old stomping ground, but Jordan Pickford denied him with a strong save to ignite the Goodison Park crowd. In the second half, the Toffees thought they were going to have a spot-kick themselves.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin's initial attempt on goal was pushed back into his path by Nick Pope, the Englishman looked set to pounce on the rebound and put his side in front. Instead, he collided with Dan Burn and was sent crashing to the ground. Jamie Carragher on commentary was convinced Everton were about to be awarded a penalty, but that wasn't to be the case. The referee in charge, Craig Pawson, decided not to give the spot-kick and VAR didn't intervene with the call. Now, the Premier League have revealed why.

The striker was judged to have kicked his opponent

In real-time, it looked as though the decision was an easy one. It looked guaranteed that Everton would be awarded a penalty, but the replay showed that Calvert-Lewin was the one who made contact with Burn, kicking him as he went to strike the ball and the Premier League have revealed that this is why the spot-kick wasn't given.

"The referee’s call of no penalty for the challenge between Calvert-Lewin and Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR - deeming that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg."

Despite the explanation, the decision left plenty of Everton fans unhappy. One of their most outspoken and high-profile supporters, former WBC Cruiserweight Champion Tony Bellew, wasted no time having his say on the incident on social media.

Tony Bellew Blasts the No Call

He thinks it was a definite penalty

Bellew was furious with the decision not to award his team a penalty and made sure to let the world know as much on social media. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he posted about the incident and revealed that he not only thought it was a penalty, but also thought Burn should have also been shown a red card for the foul.

He also claimed there was an inconsistency with refereeing decisions when it came to Everton. Despite the decision, the Toffees came away with a point and have continued to show promising signs of turning things around after a nightmare start to the campaign. With Sean Dyche's future up in the air, it's a result like this that could ensure he remains at Goodison Park going forward.