After one year in football purgatory with the New England Patriots, it appears as though Ezekiel Elliott is going to get a chance to return to the place where he started his career via a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.

It might be the thing that rejuvenates a career that appeared to be stalling out for the former NFL All-Pro in 2023 and propel him to his first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2021.

The biggest indication the Cowboys were preparing for a reunion with Elliott may have come with the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys didn't select a running back through the first six rounds—something Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played coy about (via ESPN):

We have it in our power to feel good about the running back room. Period. Now are we through with the running back room? I'm not going to answer that. Not trying to be coy. I just don't need to answer that. But Zeke's good enough to be in the running back room, and he's good enough to play for the Cowboys. I'd say that.

Those draft decisions come after coach Mike McCarthy told the media that he hoped they could get an RB in the draft.

Another indication the Cowboys and Elliott are ready to join forces? The Cowboys selected two offensive linemen in their first three picks in 2024, with Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton in the first round and Kansas State's Cooper Beebe in the third round.

Elliott, Prescott Were NFL's Headline Story as Rookies in 2016

Few rookie duos have attacked the regular season like this pair of Cowboys

Hop in the time machine and go back eight years to 2016—to a time when a running back could still dominate college football and the NFL.

That running back was Ezekiel Elliott, who came a few bad coaching decisions away from leading Ohio State to two national championships and finished his Buckeye career with 3,961 rushing yards, which was second only to two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State Stat 2013 2014 2015 Games 7 15 13 Carries 30 273 289 Rush Yards 262 1,878 1,821 Rec. Yards 23 220 206 TDs 3 18 23

After Elliott rushed for over 1,800 yards and had over 2,000 yards of total offense in each of his last two seasons at Ohio State, the Cowboys selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Just 131 picks later, the Cowboys selected their third option at quarterback in that draft behind Memphis' Paxton Lynch and Michigan State's Connor Cook—fourth-round pick Dak Prescott out of Mississippi State.

After a preseason injury to starting quarterback Tony Romo sidelined him for up to 10 weeks with a broken back, Prescott was named the Cowboys' starter. Paired with Elliott in the backfield, the Cowboys rookies became the biggest story in the NFL as Prescott tied the NFL rookie record by leading Dallas to 13 wins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott set the NFL rookie record with a 104.9 passer rating in 2016 thanks to his NFL rookie record 10 games with a rating of 100+ on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Elliott was even better, making First-Team NFL All-Pro and leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards—the first of two times he would lead the league in rushing in his first three seasons, even though Prescott was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Money, Fame, Success ... and No Super Bowls

Elliott would be set with a workhorse role if he rejoined the Cowboys for 2024

The addition of young stars in Prescott and Elliott gave the Cowboys a much-needed boost as a franchise and a brand.

From 2016 to 2022—the years that Elliott and Prescott played together in Dallas—the value of the franchise shot up from $4.2 billion in 2016 to a staggering $8 billion in 2022. Elliott cashed in with a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019 and Prescott followed suit with a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021.

One thing the Cowboys didn't do in that stretch? Play in a Super Bowl. Or even play in the NFC Championship Game. In seven seasons together, the Cowboys made the playoffs four times but never advanced past the NFC Divisional Round.

After playing out his contract with the Cowboys, Elliott spent 2023 with the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million contract and led the team with a career-low 642 rushing yards. He also led the team with 51 receptions.

Elliott also had a career-low 184 carries splitting time with Rhamondre Stevenson, and that lack of wear and tear could prove worthwhile to the Cowboys if they bring him back into the fold ... maybe to the tune of another 1,000-yard rushing season considering the investment they've made in the offensive line.

The Cowboys didn't run the ball very well last year with Tony Pollard at the helm, finishing 14th in total rushing. However, with the additions of Beebe and Guyton alongside Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, the Cowboys are likely to once again have arguably the best offensive line in football, something Elliott took advantage of often during his first few years in Dallas.

There is a dearth of running back talent on the open market, and with the draft now completed without the Cowboys selecting a running back, it seems that whoever the Cowboys add will have a full workload on their hands. Elliott might even return to his old role as a three-down back seeing 240+ carries, which was pretty much his baseline during the first six years of his career in Big D.

1,000 yards also isn't what it used to be, as a player doesn't even need to average 60 yards a game if they play a full 17-game slate to achieve that mark. If Elliott returns to Dallas, 1,000 yards is more than realistic in his first year back.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.