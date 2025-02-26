Testing got underway for the 2025 Formula 1 season on Wednesday as teams looked to test out their winter upgrades at the Bahrain Internation Circuit. Many of the sport's top stars took to the track to put their cars through their paces, with Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson among those to get behind the wheel. Lewis Hamilton was also seen driving his new Ferrari in front of the TV cameras for the first time.

Although there is none of the wheel-to-wheel racing that the fans of the sport love, testing is a vital part of the team's season as it allows them to see how their car performs in real-world racing conditions at an F1 race circuit and in what areas they can focus on future development for upgrades before and during the racing season.

Many of the cars have been seen donning neon paint on certain areas of the car. This is known as flow visualisation (flow-vis) paint.