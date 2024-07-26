Highlights Formula 1 team bosses have been told to inform their drivers to stop swearing over the radio.

As of right now, drivers are not fined for foul language used on the team radio - as long as it's not too offensive.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One, reminded teams that it is important to be aware of the fact that some of the back-and-forth communication is broadcast live.

Formula 1 team bosses have been told to inform their drivers to stop swearing over the radio. Currently, there are no fines in place for foul language used on team radio, as long as it's not too offensive.

It comes following Max Verstappen's heated rant at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One, spoke about the situation at a recent commission meeting earlier this week.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: After not winning in Hungary, Max Verstappen has gone winless in three races for the first time since the 2021 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, nearly 1,000 days ago.

Following the incident, team bosses have been told to inform their drivers to be mindful during races. According to The Times, Domenicali reminded teams that it is important to be aware of the fact that some of the back-and-forth communication is broadcast live.

As aforementioned, while drivers aren't fined for foul language, RB driver Yuki Tsunoda was recently hit with a €40,000 fine after making an offensive comment about a fellow Formula 1 driver during Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

Tsunoda took aim at Sauber's Zhou Guanyu over the radio after he believed he was obstructed in the pit-lane. The 24-year-old Japanese driver used an expletive against disabled people.

Max Verstappen's Rant During the Hungarian Grand Prix

The Red Bull star didn't hold back at all

During the race in Budapest, Verstappen expressed his frustration against his team - Red Bull - for not giving him a good enough strategy to finish in podium places.

The F1 driver went toe-to-toe with Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the contest but was unable to get past the seven-time world champion.

"No mate, don't give me that s*** now," he told long-term race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. "You guys gave me this s*** strategy, OK? I'm trying to rescue what's left."

Hungary GP 2024 top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 2. Lando Norris McLaren 18 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 10

Speaking on the backlash over his comments, Verstappen said: "[If] people don't like my language, then don't listen in, turn the volume down.

"I'm very driven [for] success, I think I've proven that already, I always want to optimise stuff, now people can argue that he might not be so vocal on the radio but that's their 'opinion'.''

Verstappen also believes that he doesn't need to apologise to his team regarding his actions last weekend: "I don't think we need to apologise, I think we just need to do a better job. I don't know why people think we cannot be vocal on a radio. This is a sport. If some people don't like that then stay home."

Max Verstappen Faces a 10-place Grid Penalty at Belgium Grand Prix

It only gets worse for the F1 driver

Verstappen is expected to receive yet another setback in the shape of a 10-place grid penalty for this weekend's Grand Prix. After experiencing some woes with his power units this season, his engine allowance exceedance is anticipated, seeing a less-than-ideal starting position for this weekend’s Spa-Francorchamps Belgian Grand Prix.

F1 rules indicate that drivers can only use a certain number of engines per season, which currently stands at four, and exceeding this limit will result in a 10-place grid penalty.

Verstappen’s car lost a power unit back in June’s Canadian Grand Prix despite branding a fresh third engine, forcing Red Bull to use his fourth and final engine for the Spanish Grand Prix.