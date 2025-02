FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has refused to rule out a potential “shutdown” of team radio communications, in regard to Formula 1 drivers swearing.

Ahead of the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season, the FIA has controversially introduced an update to the International Sporting Code that could result in drivers receiving significant fines for misconduct, up to potential suspensions and points deductions for repeat offences.

FIA Stamping Down on Misconduct

Swearing, in particular, will be punished as of next season