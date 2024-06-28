Highlights Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley's rematch will not take place on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard despite original reports.

The full undercard for the event was announced earlier this week - with the event set to take place in September.

The pair now look set to go toe-to-toe at a different date and will no doubt headline their own card.

An epic rematch between Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley was rumoured to feature on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois in September. The British rivals fought to a thrilling draw earlier this year - with the pair putting on a fight-of-the-year contender for the British heavyweight title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Clarke revealed that there was a possible chance that the rematch could take place at Wembley in September: "It's definitely a possible option [on the AJ undercard], but I think we both did ourselves a favour in the performance last time where we both have options.

"That is definitely a massive one and may be a frontrunner, but we could headline our own show, we could go on an undercard - the possibilities are all there.

Sadly, the much-anticipated rematch between the two heavyweight stars will not take place in September after the full undercard for the Riyadh Season event was announced on Wednesday and there was no sign of Wardley vs Clarke.

Ben Shalom Insists the Fight Will Still Happen

It'll likely be a separate main event

With fans left disappointed that the mouthwatering rematch will not take place at Wembley, BOXXER chief Ben Shalom insists that the fight will happen on its own separate card and has also explained to talkSPORT why it won't feature on the Joshua vs Dubois undercard.

"There were talks about it being on this card [Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois]. But at the end of the day Denny vs Sheeraz, Buatsi vs Hutchinson are the ones that happened. "I think to be honest it's one of those fights that it has to be very attractive to not headline your own arena. So, yes it would have been great for the card but equally it is going to be its own great main event and that's why it's not on the card. "But as I say there as some great fights on there and ultimately the decision is down to Riyadh Season. Clarke vs Wardley sells out any arena in the country. It's a monster in it's own right."

Shalom added: "Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have bossed it for a long time now and to be able to get two heavyweights now who can sell out an arena and go on box office is huge for the sport.

"So I think we're going to see that come to a head over the next week or so... It may even happen before Joshua vs Dubois."

The Full Undercard for Dubois vs Joshua

It's stacked with many epic fights

While the rematch between Wadley and Clarke will not take place at Wembley, the Joshua vs Dubois undercard is stacked with many mouthwatering fights.

An IBF super-featherweight title fight between the reigning champion, Anthony Cacace, will face off with former featherweight world champion Josh Warrington.

Two cracking bouts between Tyler Denny and Hamzah Sheeraz, Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson were also confirmed earlier this week.

The full undercard for Dubois vs Joshua is as follows:

Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington - IBF super-featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson - WBO interim light-heavyweight title

Tyler Denny v Hamzah Sheeraz - middleweight

Liam Smith v Josh Kelly - light-middleweight

Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley - lightweight

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Dubois claims he needs to become a king-slayer ahead of one of the toughest tests of his career.

"I'm just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer. That's my goal and that's the mission at hand. I'm just ready to go.

"I'm definitely learning more about myself with every fight, as a fighter and as a person. Coming out of the darkness, going into the light and being a man of the future.

"I've improved all round as a fighter and an athlete. I'm really up for this and ready to go. I'm ready to let my fists do the talking. I'm 100m per cent ready. I'm going to go to camp, focus and train like a beast. Bring it on."

