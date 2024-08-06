Highlights Faith Kipyegon was wrongfully disqualified in the women's 5000m final at Paris 2024.

The Kenyan finished in second but was stripped of her silver medal following an on-track altercation with Gudaf Tsegay.

The incident left a commentator baffled - and Kipyegon was reinstated hours later.

The women's 5000m final at Paris 2024 was shrouded in drama after former world record holder Faith Kipyegon was initially disqualified from the race following a tussle with Gudaf Tsegay. With two laps to go, the pair were fighting for position when it appeared that the Kenyan star grabbed hold of the leader's arms. Tsegay responded by seemingly trying to shove Kipyegon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gudaf Tsegay holds the current 5000m world record time of 14:00.21.

The Ethiopian fell down to ninth while her opponent crossed the line in second, but was then stripped of a silver medal for her part in the confrontation. After an appeal, she successfully regained the runners-up spot, but it has left many furious that Tsegay, who has a history with similar antics, avoided punishment.

The broadcaster claimed the officials punished the wrong athlete

Following the race, the commentator for Eurosport's broadcast did not hold back in their thoughts on the matter, stating that they were flabbergasted by the officials' decision to disqualify Kipyegon:

"That was outrageous I’m afraid. I am astonished. That was dreadful. She was not in front of her and shouldn’t have moved into her space. She wasn’t remotely far enough in front of her. There’s a rule you cannot into the space of an athlete where their feet are landing. Tsegay there was very out of order. "I think Tsegay was pushing into Kipyegon. Kipyegon just tried to protect her area, her zone so to speak.If anything from those pictures what I’ve witnessed so far, and we need to get more information, I think Tsegay should have been disqualified. "I am utterly flabbergasted. I cannot believe it. If anything they’ve got it completely wrong."

In the aftermath, footage was caught of the former 1500m Olympic champion in tears after hearing that she had been disqualified from the race. Announcement of the successful appeal came more than two hours after the completion of the race.

Athlete Happy Kipyegon Reinstated

The Dutch representative claimed that Tsegay always causes drama

It appears as though it wasn't just the commentator and a large portion of the fans who were unhappy with the initial ruling either, as Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan criticised Tsegay and claimed that the 27-year-old is prone to causing drama. Hassan finished in third place, but was promoted to second after Kipyegon's time was originally deleted. She was demoted back down to third after the appeal, but appears to have no qualms about the decision:

"It is always drama with Tsegay. She pushed me last year. She is always pulling and pushing. I feel bad for Kipyegon. I wouldn't mind if she gets silver back."

Tsegay has established herself as the star of Ethiopia's long distance running team, but has been the centre of plenty of controversy. Compatriot Tsigie Gebreselam questioned why she was snubbed for the games in her specialist 5000 and 10000m events, with Tsegay being allowed to compete in both alongside the 1500m which she has claimed gold in at the last two Olympic Games.