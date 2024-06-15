Highlights Robinson is poised for a bigger role in 2024, expecting skyrocketing fantasy value with an increased workload.

Robinson has explosive potential and a high ceiling.

Robinson's skills on the ground and in the air make him one of the few that can rival Christian McCaffrey.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons made waves by selecting Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick, marking him as the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley's second overall selection in 2018 by the New York Giants.

With Barkley's sensational rookie performance, where he tallied an impressive 385.8 fantasy points and finished as the RB1 in PPR scoring, expectations soared for Robinson as he entered his inaugural NFL season. Robinson flashed elite potential but fell short of the lofty projections, accumulating 246.3 fantasy points and finishing as the RB9, despite being drafted as the RB3 entering the season.

Yet, fantasy enthusiasts should remain aggressive in drafting Robinson for the 2024 season. The sophomore running back flashed elite traits in his first year in the NFL and is poised for a massive workload this upcoming season.

Expanded Opportunities Ahead

Robinson handled just 41 percent of the Falcons' rush attempts in 2023

Given his high draft capital, expectations for Robinson's workload were sky-high in his rookie season. With only Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson as his primary competition for carries, many assumed Robinson would dominate the Falcons' backfield.

However, this wasn't the case. Robinson received just 41 percent of Atlanta's carries, while Allgeier accounted for 36 percent, Desmond Ridder 10 percent, and Patterson another 10 percent.

Falcons' Rushing Share in 2023 (PFF) Player Rush Attempts Team Rushing Share Bijan Robinson 214 41% Tyler Allgeier 186 36% Desmond Ridder 53 10% Cordarrelle Patterson 50 10%

Although Robinson's 214 attempts weren't insignificant, they ranked only 19th in the league, trailing players like Devin Singletary (216), James Cook (237), and Chuba Hubbard (238). In contrast, Derrick Henry led the NFL with 280 carries.

While Robinson isn't necessarily expected to reach Henry's level, an increase of about three carries per game would have placed Robinson in the top five for attempts, significantly boosting his fantasy value given his efficiency.

With known run-game enthusiast Arthur Smith at the helm, the Falcons were one of the most run-heavy teams in the league last season, amassing 522 rush attempts, the third-most in the NFL. However, with Smith now in Pittsburgh and new head coach Raheem Morris taking over, the Falcons' overall rushing volume is expected to decrease slightly.

Kirk Cousins, not known for his running ability and now recovering from an Achilles injury, won't come close to Ridder's 50 rush attempts from last season. Additionally, Patterson is no longer with the Falcons. Even if the Falcons' rushing attempts drop to 500 in 2024 and Robinson handles just 55 percent of those carries, he would total 275 attempts for the season. This would have ranked second last season, behind only Henry.

Falcons' Red Zone Rushing Share in 2023 (PFF) Player Red Zone Rush Attempts Red Zone Rushing Share Tyler Allgeier 36 42.9% Bijan Robinson 23 27.4% Desmond Ridder 12 14.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 10 11.9%

Aside from overall rushing volume, Robinson received only 27 percent of the Falcons' red zone rush attempts, with Allgeier leading the team at 43 percent. This discrepancy is puzzling, and we can expect Robinson to become the Falcons' primary red zone weapon.

One of the main reasons Robinson wasn't a fantasy star in his rookie season was his disappointing total of four rushing touchdowns. With a significantly larger red zone workload, he could easily reach double-digit touchdowns on the ground in 2024.

Proving Explosive Potential

Robinson tied for the 4th-most explosive rushes last season

Robinson showcased the explosive, big-play ability that fantasy managers crave in their running backs. Ceiling performances are crucial for fantasy success, and Robinson offers one of the highest weekly ceilings among running backs.

Last season, he ripped off 30 explosive runs, tying for the fourth-most in the NFL alongside Raheem Mostert, according to PFF. Additionally, he generated 10+ rushing yards over expected on 10 carries, tying for the seventh-most, per Next Gen Stats.

Most Explosive Runs in 2023 (PFF) Player Explosive Runs Christian McCaffrey 44 James Cook 33 James Conner 31 Bijan Robinson 30 Raheem Mostert 30

Robinson is a big play waiting to happen, capable of delivering massive performances that can single-handedly win fantasy weeks. His knack for breaking off long runs and creating yardage out of seemingly nothing makes him an invaluable asset.

With his potential for explosive plays, Robinson is the type of player who can shift the momentum of a game and provide fantasy managers with those much-needed, high-impact scoring opportunities. Expect him to continue proving his worth as a premier big-play threat in the upcoming season.

Pass-Catching Volume

Robinson earned the 3rd-most targets among RBs in 2023

While a substantial workload and explosive potential on the ground are vital for fantasy success for running backs, pass-catching ability is equally important as it significantly raises a player's weekly floor, especially in the increasingly popular PPR and Half-PPR scoring formats. Robinson's prowess in the passing game places him among the elite, making him a dual-threat that fantasy managers covet.

In 2023, Robinson had the third-most targets (83), tied for sixth-most receptions (58), and had the fourth-most receiving yards (487) among running backs, showcasing his versatility and reliability in the passing game. This dual-threat capability not only ensures a consistent stream of points but also provides the potential for big-play opportunities through the air.

According to Next Gen Stats, Robinson generated +121 yards after the catch over expected last season, fourth-most among running backs. He is one of the few running backs who can rival Christian McCaffrey's abilities both on the ground and as a receiver.

Most YAC Over Expected Among RBs in 2023 (NGS) Player YACOE Rachaad White +175 Kenneth Walker +134 Austin Ekeler +126 Bijan Robinson +121 Breece Hall +114

Robinson's skill set makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses, and his involvement in the passing game means he remains productive even in games where rushing opportunities might be limited.

This combination of ground game explosiveness and pass-catching proficiency makes Robinson a highly valuable asset, capable of delivering strong fantasy performances week in and week out. As he continues to develop, expect Robinson to emerge as the premier fantasy running back in 2024.

