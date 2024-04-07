Highlights Galatasaray were awarded Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce fielded an Under-19 team and left the pitch after just one minute of play.

A dispute between the Turkish giants & the league has escalated due to controversial incidents in recent times, leading to plans to explore joining different European leagues.

Mauro Icardi scored a volley inside the opening minute of the game and the opposition player proceeded to exit the pitch.

Galatasaray have been awarded the Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce fielded their Under-19 team in the final and walked off the pitch after conceding a first minute goal. This comes just weeks after it was reported that the club were exploring the option of joining a different European league.

There have been many tensions between the Turkish giants and the league they play in as the Super Lig has seen a number of controversial moments occur over recent months. Michy Batshuayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel were both involved in a fight with supporters that invaded the pitch following a game against Trabzonspor in March.

This then led to the speculation that we could soon be seeing the famous black and yellow stripes lining up in either Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, or the Belgian Pro League. This looks to be the latest dispute between the club and the authorities as the cup final lasted one minute before being halted.

Why Fenerbahce Fielded Their Under-19 Team

The club asked for the fixture to be postponed

According to GOAL, a request was put in for the game to be postponed and moved to a different date due to Fenerbahce's involvement in the Europa Conference League in midweek. They will face Greek side Olympiacos in the quarter-final stage of Europe's third-tier competition.

As this was denied and the game would go ahead as scheduled, the intent to field players from the youth set-up was decided upon. There was even a suggestion that multiple players would fake injury and be withdrawn early in the affair, but the game didn't even last long enough for this to happen.

Instead, a familiar face in European football put the Turkish champions in front inside the opening 60 seconds. Mauro Icardi latched onto the ball inside the penalty area and volleyed into the far corner to give Galatasaray the lead.

Fenerbahce Forfeit Turkish Super Cup Final

Mauro Icardi's goal was the only action of the game

After the Argentine had put his team ahead, the game looked like it was about to re-start, before bizarre scenes saw the young Fenerbahce players walk off the pitch. This meant that the game couldn't kick off again.

The Gala players watched on as Icardi could even be seen applauding the opposition players off the pitch. The trophy was then awarded to the side in the lead due to Fenerbahce's forfeit. As the players celebrated on the pitch, fans in the crowd are likely to have been baffled by the whole situation.

Not just settling for the trophy success, the Galatasaray players were reportedly playing against their reserve players on the pitch after being handed the Super Cup. It's a truly bizarre and unique situation that will be unlikely to mend the relationship between the authorities and Fenerbahce.

The game had already been rescheduled after initially being called off in December after a disagreement between the two clubs and the Saudi Arabian authorities, as the game was set to be played in Riyadh.