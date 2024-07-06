Highlights Ferdi Kadioglu chose to represent Turkey over the Netherlands due to limited opportunities.

Kadioglu could eliminate the Netherlands from Euro 2024 in their quarter-final match.

Turkey has been a surprise package at Euro 2024 and are on course for their third ever semi-final.

Turkish defender Ferdi Kadioglu has revealed that he opted not to represent the Netherlands because of the limited opportunities available to him. The 24-year-old is part of the side that has been led by the likes of Arda Guler at Euro 2024 and they are looking to make a semi-final appearance at a major tournament for just the third time in the country's history.

After overcoming dark horses Austria in the round of 16, Vincenzo Montella's side meet the Dutch in the last eight. It will be an emotional game for Kadioglu and his family, as the Fenerbache full-back used to represent the Oranje at youth level. Ahead of the fixture, he has now explained his decision to switch allegiances.

Kadioglu Excited For Special Match Versus Netherlands

The 24-year-old says he is proud to play for Turkey

Speaking in the build up to Saturday's quarter-final, Kadioglu spoke of his pride about wearing the Turkish jersey and explained why he decided to switch nationalities for his senior career. While he represented the Dutch at every youth level possible, his path to the senior team was blocked by those in front of him.

"For me it will now be a very special match against the Netherlands. My first tournament with Turkey and then reaching the quarter-finals has been great. "I made the decision two years ago to play for Turkey and I haven't regretted it once. I'm very proud to wear the Turkish national team jersey.

"I thought about it carefully and also discussed it with the people around me. Both countries are dear to me. I used to always support Turkey and the Netherlands at final tournaments. But I had to choose and in the end Turkey was my preference.

"If I compare myself to five years ago, I'm a totally different player, I played in a different position and also I was playing for the Netherlands."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kadioglu made 18 appearances for the Netherlands under-21's side.

The former winger is not the only player in the Turkey squad with a Dutch background. Benfica midfielder Orkun Kocku could've also represented Ronald Koeman's side, but is suspended for the last eight tie.

Turkey's Euro 2024 So Far

The Turks have been a surprise package this summer

Ranked number 42 in the world, the Crescent-Stars have outperformed what many would've expected of them so far this summer. Drawn in Group F, they got off to the perfect start with a 3-1 victory over a spirited Georgia. However, they came crashing back down to reality when Portugal dispatched them 3-0 in the following game, which saw a horrible own goal from Samet Akaydin.

They bounced back to beat Czechia 2-1 in order to secure their place in the round of 16. A win over an impressive looking Austria kept Monetella's men moving forward, as an unlikely dream gets ever close to becoming a reality.

It is not all good news for the Turks though, as they will be without star defender Merih Demiral. The former Juventus man will be out until the final should his team make it, after being slapped with a two-game suspension as a result of his politically infused celebration during the first knockout game.