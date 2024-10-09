Key Takeaways Torres excelled at Liverpool with 33 goals in his debut season but left for Chelsea to win trophies.

He struggled at Chelsea, citing his own inability to adapt quickly as a reason for his decline.

Despite challenges, Torres won the Champions League and FA Cup at Chelsea while also taking the blame for his inconsistent form.

During his time at Liverpool, Fernando Torres was considered one of the most lethal strikers in all of Europe. After making his name in his homeland of Spain with Athletico Madrid, the highly-rated forward made the move to the Premier League in the summer of 2007, joining Liverpool for a then club record transfer fee of around £26.5 million.

By his own admission, Torres’ time in the north-west of England was the peak of his career, and certainly where he enjoyed the most prolific goalscoring period of his career. But after just three and a half seasons at the club, the Spaniard left to join league rivals Chelsea. It was a move that broke the hearts of Liverpool fans at the time and also saw a rapid decline in Torres’ individual performances. With many wondering why he left the Merseyside club, Torres explained the reasons behind his shocking departure.

An Anfield Hero

Torres quickly became a fan favourite at Liverpool

Fernando Torres made a blistering start to his Liverpool career and finished his debut season with 33 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. He was immediately embraced by the Anfield faithful and struck up a devastating partnership with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The sharp-shooting Spanish striker was universally praised for his performances during this time and was regarded as an elite-level footballer, placing third in the 2008 Ballon d’Or behind only Lionel Messi and eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his individual success did not translate to team success, as Liverpool failed to win a single trophy during Torres’ tenure.

By 2011, the Spaniard’s head had been turned by Chelsea, who themselves had just completed a Premier League and FA Cup double in the 2009-10 season. After a rejected bid from the London club, Torres handed in a transfer request to try and force through the move and eventually joined Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2011 for a British record fee of £50 million, which also made him the most expensive Spanish player in history at the time.

Fernando Torres stats - Liverpool vs Chelsea Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 142 81 19 Chelsea 172 45 31

What Torres Has Said

The Spaniard explained the reasons behind his Anfield exit

Reflecting on his career, Torres explained that the main reason for his departure from Liverpool was a desire to win silverware. He told talkSPORT the following back in September 2020:

When I left Atlético, the team of my heart, it was with the target of winning trophies. I was super happy at Liverpool, but the club was about to be sold, and it was a difficult moment; they were selling all their players, and they started bringing in young players.

In the months prior to Torres’ exit, Liverpool had sold Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso, as well as parting ways with manager Rafa Benitez, and were going through a rebuilding phase.

It was another six or seven years to create a winning team and I didn’t have that time. I needed to find my own way and that was going to Chelsea. I thought that was the club to offer me more chance of winning trophies.

Torres endured a torrid time at Chelsea and was never able to recapture the devastating goalscoring form that he displayed at Liverpool. Speaking on his time in London, the forward blamed himself for his difficult spell at the club.

It was maybe my fault for not being able to adapt quicker, I had good moments but I wasn’t consistent. If you are not performing every week then someone will come in. "I always said it was my fault. I was old enough to find solutions but I didn’t do it. I won the trophies but I didn’t do it every week.

Chelsea’s constant chopping and changing of managers also didn’t help Torres’ form, and he ended up playing under a total of five managers during his three-and-a-half-season stay at the club:

[Carlo] Ancelotti was the manager when I signed. I spoke with him before I signed, but that was not the reason I signed. Every year they change the manager. and it’s always a big manager. "I knew the difficulties of going to Chelsea, but I thought it was the team to offer the chances of winning more trophies. They hadn’t won the Champions League and a generation like that needed to win the Champions League. Finally, we did it.

Despite his personal struggles at Chelsea, Torres did get the trophies he desired during his time there, winning the Champions League and FA Cup in the 2011/12 season, as well as the Europa League in 2012/13.

