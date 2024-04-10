Highlights The UFC have a big year of fights planned for the rest of 2024, including a debut at Sphere in Las Vegas.

However, the $2.3 billion venue might not be big enough to hold a full-sized UFC Octagon.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley says he won't fight on the show if a smaller cage is used.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship presents a landmark event in its history this Saturday when UFC 300 emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Given the magnitude of the show, the promotion has stacked the card with three title fights and a dazzling array of former champions.

However, the industry leader has much planned for 2024 aside from UFC 300. The return of Conor McGregor, a debut show in Saudi Arabia and the long-awaited heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are all expected to take place before the end of the year. UFC CEO Dana White also has his eyes set on making more combat sports history in the company's home base of Las Vegas as he plans to present the first-ever fight card at Sin City's newest arena, Sphere, on the 14th of September. ESPN lists the event on its schedule as being UFC 306 - a Noche UFC event celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Irish superstar McGregor has previously indicated that he would like to fight on the show, but it appears that competing on the card may come with a significant compromise.

UFC 306 Set to Present Production Challenges

Company CEO Dana White insists he's not concerned

White has made no secret of his desire to pull out all the stops for the UFC's debut at the $2.3 billion facility. Per AV Magazine, Sphere can hold more than 18,000 people and is known for its immersive video and audio capabilities, which include a 16K, 15,000 square metre LED interior screen. Make no mistake, UFC 306 has the potential to be the most visually spectacular fight card in history, but a unique venue brings a unique set of product challenges - something that White has openly admitted in the past to ESPN.

"It's incredibly challenging. People ask why would you do this? Because nobody has and most people think it can't be done [run a show at Sphere]. The night I started talking about doing Sphere, people were saying this won't work. There are 15 million reasons why it won't work there. And I'm going to show everyone in September why it will work there."

One of those reasons why the show could be a struggle to produce is the fact that the UFC may not be able to fit their full-sized Octagon into the venue. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley explained why this could lead to fighters refusing to compete on the show during his recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast. Quizzed about whether he could land on the card, O'Malley confirmed he would be speaking to UFC bosses about the event while in Las Vegas for UFC 300.

"I've been pushing for Sphere. That's what I've been wanting. But I do want to ask Hunter [Campbell] and Dana when I see them. I know Sphere is a weird arena - it has a weird set up," stated O'Malley.

"If that [UFC 306] is in a small cage, count me out. [The standard Octagon] is 44% bigger. It's like the NBA saying let's just play half-court this weekend! It's like a completely different game. I don't even know why they have the small cage. It should be big cage only. The small cage is so dumb.

The smaller cage that O'Malley spoke of is the same trimmed-down version of the Octagon that the promotion uses when it hosts events at the UFC Apex. The 135-pound champion suffered the sole defeat of his professional career when he was knocked out by Marlon 'Chito' Vera inside the Apex Octagon at UFC 252 in August 2020. It's therefore understandable why he doesn't want to fight in anything other than a full-sized version of the UFC cage.

Podcast co-host Brendan Schaub also expressed his dislike of the smaller Octagon, recalling that - as a heavyweight - he could "only take one step forward before being in the middle of the cage." Many fighters place a great deal of importance on having room to work inside the Octagon, something that a drastically reduced cage naturally eliminates.

There has been no official confirmation on what size of Octagon will be in use at UFC 306, but if it is the smaller version as O'Malley suggests, then the bantamweight titleholder is unlikely to be on the card. It remains to be seen how many other star names could also refuse to take a fight on the show if the news is confirmed.