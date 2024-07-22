Highlights The Olympic rings are an iconic logo, recognisable the world over, but not everyone knows the true meaning behind them and why there are five.

Blue, black, red, yellow, and green rings overlapping one another makes the Olympic rings one of the most memorable logos in the world.

But why are there five, and what do the rings actually represent?

With the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris right around the corner, athletes from 206 countries will fly to France in a bid to try and take back home a medal to their respective countries. The global spectacle will feature a massive 10,714 contestants competing across 329 events in 32 sports as the world comes together in the spirit of the competition.

The Olympic logo is renowned across the whole world, with the five rings being recognisable to almost everyone – but what do the Olympic rings actually stand for and why are there five of them?

Designed in 1913 by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, the Olympic rings remain a global representation of the Olympic movement and its activity. The rings are five different colours and are interlaced from left to right, with the blue, black, and red situated on top of the yellow and green rings that sit at the bottom.

The Olympic Charter - Rule eight, says the meaning behind them is as follows: “The Olympic symbol expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.”

As for Coubertin, he said: “These five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to the cause of Olympism and are ready to accept its fecund rivalries. What is more, the six colours thus combined reproduce those of all nations without exception.”

The History of the Olympic Rings

Although designed in 1913, it wasn’t until six years later, in 1920, that the rings made their first appearance at the Games on the white background in Antwerp, Belgium.

There have been many different variations of the flag over the years, but in 2010, the IOC Executive Board approved the symbol we see today, returning to its original design and fulfilling Coubertin’s vision.

The Olympic symbol is also present at all medal ceremonies, so athletes from the United States of America will expect to see a lot of it.

United States Heavily Favourites to Win Most Medals in Paris

They won the most in Tokyo at the last Games, taking home 113

At Tokyo 2020, the USA came away with 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze). That haul was 24 more than second-placed China scooped – and the American team are heavy favourites to repeat that dose in Paris.

As for Great Britain, they finished fourth with 64 medals – 22 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze – one less than they got on home soil during London 2012.

However, with the Olympic Games commencing on Friday the 26th of July, the attention of the world is beginning to turn its head to one of the greatest spectacles that brings unity and peace.