The reason why Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz turned down Manchester City in favour of a proposed move to Liverpool has been revealed. The young German superstar has become the transfer saga of the summer, with two of England's biggest clubs known to have been eyeing up his signature.

It was initially believed that City were the frontrunners as they looked to fill the void left by the impending departure of Kevin De Bruyne. However, reports emerged that the Etihad outfit were pulling out of the deal due to the finances involved, leaving the Premier League champions in pole position. And it has now been revealed that Wirtz himself preferred the switch to Anfield, with the reason why coming to light.