Father-son duos are a rare sight at the highest levels of football – and for good reason. The path to the top is notoriously difficult, making it remarkable for two generations from the same family to reach those heights. While such pairings are few and far between, football has still seen its fair share of iconic father-son combinations.

Take Kasper and Peter Schmeichel, or the Thuram dynasty with Lillian, Marcus, and Kephren – clear examples of footballing greatness trickling down the family tree. Some stars, like Cristiano Ronaldo, are already planting the seeds for the next generation, with Cristiano Jr. following in his footsteps. However, not every legacy is destined to thrive. Just ask Zinedine Zidane, whose four sons attempted to emulate his galactico glory, only to fall short.

Making football a family affair requires a blend of talent and a fair share of luck. However, recent viral footage of Kaka’s son suggests he might just have what it takes to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps. In 2007, the skillful Brazilian claimed the final Ballon d'Or before Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began their reign of dominance. Now, in 2024 – the year that finally saw their duopoly broken – Kaka’s son, Luca Celico Leite, is showing glimpses of the past, hinting that history might just repeat itself in a glorious full-circle moment.

Related 11 Greatest Father-Son Duos in Football History [Ranked] Father and son duos are something of a rarity in football, but that's not to say there haven't been any examples. Which duos have been the best ever?

Kaka's Son Goes Viral After Showing Off His Trickery

The 16-year-old looks like he might have learnt a thing or two from his dad

A 34-second clip showcasing the footballing talents of 16-year-old Luca Celico Leite is making waves on social media. With over two million views at the time of writing, plenty of football fans from all over the world have been quick to point out that the youngster closely resembles his father.

The footage, although undated and reportedly from a tournament in Brazil, showcases Luca Celico Leite's remarkable comfort in dribbling and ball control, and you can see the full video below:

Reacting to the clip, everyone was saying the same thing. While one fan commented: "I loved watching Kaka play and this kid has the same exact style", another added: "The same running style, posture, and even the hair!!" A third comment remarked: "I just saw this earlier too lol, it's crazy just how much of a carbon copy he is of his dad. Here's hoping that he reaches his dad's level."

As for Kaka, now 42, his career came to an end in 2017 while he was playing for Orlando City in the United States. He departed from European football in 2014 after his second stint at AC Milan, where he sought to reignite his career following injury struggles during his time at Real Madrid.