Highlights Championship play-off winners could earn a nine-digit sum over the subsequent season, boosting the club's finances significantly.

Parachute payments after relegation offer support to help clubs stay afloat in the Championship.

Southampton and Leeds United face off in the 2024 play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Championship play-off final has long been described as the richest game in football, offering the winners so much more than just a place in the Premier League. England's top flight is the wealthiest domestic league anywhere in the world, and promotion to it brings unparalleled fortune in world football.

The winner of the play-off final has the potential to change a club's fortunes dramatically, both on and off the pitch. The triumphant club earns a trophy and a spot in the Premier League, but the financial boost for the victorious side is perhaps the most sought-after prize.

Southampton and Leeds United meet in the 2024 showpiece as both try to return to the top of the football pyramid 12 months after suffering relegation. Here's everything you need to know about the figures involved, what it means for the winners after a gruelling Championship season, and the impact it has on the losing side.

Last Six Championship Play-Off Winners Club Promotion Season Money Earned Top-Flight League Finish Luton Town 2022/23 £170m 18th (relegated) Nottingham Forest 2021/22 £290m 16th Brentford 2020/21 £290m 13th Fulham 2019/20 £170m 18th (relegated) Aston Villa 2018/19 £290m 17th Fulham 2017/18 £170m 19th (relegated)

How Much the Championship Play-Off Final is Worth

Close

After Luton Town beat Coventry City on penalties during the 2022/23 play-off final, the Hatters were projected to earn £170m in revenue over the following three seasons. Had Luton avoided relegation from the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, that figure could have risen to more than £290m. Their one season in England's top flight is estimated to bring in £90m in additional revenue to Luton.

Winning the play-off final gives a club the financial boost needed to invest in the playing squad, infrastructure, and match-day experience. It gives the promoted side the best chance of remaining in the Premier League. Luton's figure of £170m comprises two years of guaranteed parachute payments, worth close to £80m.

Parachute payments are the extra financial support the Premier League offers to the clubs relegated each season. This system ensures each relegated club gets 55% of the central broadcasting distribution that every Premier League club receives in their first season back in the Championship. The percentage decreases in the second year in the Championship to 45% and a final payment in the third year of 20%. As two sides that enjoyed a year of parachute payments after dropping out of England's top flight in 2023, this year's winner between Southampton and Leeds are predicted to earn £140m over the following three years.

To any club, the amount of money earned from winning promotion is transformative, but for the clubs who have been away from the Premier League for many years, such as Ipswich Town, it is arguably worth more. It is a sum of money that many Championship teams could only dream of earning.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Just two of the last six Championship play-off final runner-ups have bounced back to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Championship Play-Off Final Runners-Up

The fate of the losing team in the Championship play-off final largely depends on the financial stability of the club in question. The winners usually pay the losing team a share of the gate receipts, which is seen as a traditional gentleman's agreement. Their share is usually in the region of £2m. There have been occasions where this sum has been different. Huddersfield Town and Reading had an agreement in place before the 2017 play-off final, that the losing side would receive £4m. Reading received the consolation prize after missing out on a place in the Premier League on penalties to the Terriers.

Several Championship clubs make the costly gamble of going all in on promotion to the Premier League, and when it doesn't go to plan, the financial hit can be catastrophic. Derby County lost the 2019 Championship play-off final to Aston Villa and ended up going into administration after being riddled with debt and were eventually relegated to League One. In the ensuing years after Reading's play-off final defeat to Huddersfield, the club also suffered financial difficulties and were relegated to the third tier of English football. ​​​​​​​The club were also deducted six points in April 2023 for breaching the EFL's financial rules. Sheffield Wednesday is another club that came so close to the bright lights of the Premier League. They lost in the 2016 play-off final and were eventually relegated to League One in 2021.

It is a hard hit to take from a financial point of view, but also mentally for the players, and several clubs find it difficult to bounce back from a play-off final defeat. Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading all came close to gaining promotion to the Premier League, and with it a much-needed financial boost that would have changed the outlook of each club. Instead, they all lost the gamble and ended up in the third tier of English football.

Losers of the Championship Play-Off Final and their Finish in the Following Season Club Play-Off Final Loss Following Season Standing Coventry City 2022/23 9th Huddersfield Town 2021/22 18th Swansea 2020/21 15th Brentford 2019/20 3rd (promoted via play-offs) Derby County 2018/19 10th Aston Villa 2017/18 5th (promoted via play-offs)

Related The Last Time Every Premier League Club was Relegated No top-flight team has been spared the cruel blow of relegation.

How Prize Money Helps Change Clubs' Fortunes

Close

There are a lot of variables in terms of how transformative the money can be for the winner of the Championship play-off final. For example, when a club gains promotion, with that, comes salary increases for the existing players and bonuses. Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2022 arguably saw the most radical reshaping of a squad in league history. Forest spent £150m on more than 30 new players and also paid £21m in promotion-related payments. Some see this as excessive spending. However, Forest have navigated the Premier League impressively, avoiding relegation in their two seasons back in England's top flight.

Some clubs have not adapted well to life in the Premier League, failed to invest wisely in their respective playing squads, and failed to control their budgets. Huddersfield are a prime example of this. The club received £197m in prize money from their play-off final victory but spent in the region of £230m on transfer fees and wages. Other clubs have been promoted to the Premier League quicker than originally planned, for example, Luton in the 2022/23 season. Not many predicted the Hatters to gain promotion from the Championship, including those inside the club, making the transition to the heights of the Premier League more difficult. Luton were forced to make changes to Kenilworth Road to adhere to Premier League stadium regulations upon their promotion to the top flight.

How clubs use the prize money is vital for how they fare in the future. If the money is invested carefully, with a solid plan in place, there is no reason why a club cannot survive and then become competitive in the Premier League. The likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Aston Villa and Fulham are all recent examples of how a club should operate following their victory in the play-off final. Unfortunately, not all clubs have owners who have consolidation plans in place in the event they do not achieve promotion to the Premier League. Both Brentford and Aston Villa impressively bounced back from the Championship play-off final heartbreak by returning to Wembley a year later and achieving promotion.

​​​​​​​

Related A guide to every Premier League club's latest stadium plans The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

Future of the Championship Play-Off Final

With a new independent regulator in English football hoping to oversee a fairer financial system in the football pyramid, the Championship play-off final may not continue to be as lucrative. The EFL are understood to be in favour of abolishing parachute payments made to relegated teams from the Premier League, in a bid to help bridge the gap between the clubs that are in receipt of the payments and those that aren't. Should the plans to abolish the parachute payments system be rubber-stamped, reducing the amount of money earned from winning the play-off final will likely follow.

History has shown that having so much money involved in one game can lead to clubs spending irresponsibly in a bid to gain promotion to the Premier League and falling into financial difficulties when the plan does not come to fruition. Clubs that recklessly overspend upon their promotion to the top flight risk relegation back to the Championship, and struggle to adapt to life back in the second tier of English football.

All financial data is sourced from Deloitte UK and The New York Times/The Athletic.