Away from domestic football, fans are getting excited about the upcoming iterations of the World Cup but, when fans travel to Saudi Arabia in 2034, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud has insisted that alcohol will not be permitted.

In late 2024, FIFA officially announced that Saudi Arabia would play host to the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2034, the second Middle Eastern country to host the prestigious international football tournament, following Qatar in 2022.

Set to take place across a total of 15 stadiums in Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, Riyadh (the capital city) and the intricately planned city of Neom – reports have suggested that it could take place in winter due to extreme temperatures in the Gulf State.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2034 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams after an expansion of the competition’s format.

In an interview with British digital radio station LBC, Al Saud – who is the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom – suggested that alcohol will not be present in the Middle East when they host the most-watched international sports competition in the world.

At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol. Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100% necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol.

Quizzed whether fans that travel to the Middle East to watch their nation in the flesh would be able to drink upon returning to their hotels. Despite that being the case at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he added: “No, there is no alcohol at all.”

Related Exclusive: Inside Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Plans An inside look at Saudi Arabia's plans for the 2034 World Cup after winning the hosting rights

Placing emphasis on the difference in cultures from all corners of the globe, Al Saud implored Saudi Arabia’s willingness to accommodate to people's needs within their cultural boundaries, hence why they are not willing to bend their set-in-stone rules.

Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country. Everyone has their own culture, and we’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture, but we don’t want to change our culture for someone else, OK? And I mean, really, you can't live without a drink?

The Kingdom has imposed a strict ban on alcohol since 1952 and tourists who are caught breaking said laws face significant repercussions including prison sentences, hefty fines, public flogging and possible deportation.