Highlights Football players covering their mouths when talking to others has become increasingly popular over the years.

South American TV stations have even hired lip-readers to depict what managers and players are saying.

Kyle Walker suggests that players cover their mouths to prevent cameras from capturing conversations.

The age-old question: why do footballers cover their mouths when talking to each other? Admittedly, it’s ever so mischievous for armchair aficionados, who are eager to know what two players are discussing – whether it’s in the tunnel, during the game or throughout their post-match debrief.

And as habits go, the hand-to-mouth action is up there with the most intriguing as, throughout recent memory, it has become increasingly more popular among footballers. Speaking among themselves is, of course, a crucial aspect to any team’s success, no matter whether they’re in the Champions League or even at Sunday League level.

But why is it becoming a recurring theme in the beautiful game and, more importantly, what is the reason behind why players feel the need to cover their mouths at every given opportunity? A public relations consultant and a Premier League footballer have spoken out on the matter – so read on to find out what they said.

Public Relations Consultant Explains Why

'It amplifies your voice'

Phil Hall, a well-known PR consultant in Premier League circles, has worked with some of the biggest clubs and names in England’s top division and explained that no players are, despite the common belief, advised to cover up to protect vital team plans.

Instead, he believes that, thanks to the raucous and subsequently loud nature of stadiums, the hand-to-mouth action somewhat amplifies what they are trying to say amid the unrelenting noise of those in attendance.

“A player once told me one of the main reasons they do it is, sometimes you are doing it when you are close to somebody, it amplifies your voice so they can hear you. There is a lot of noise around them in a stadium and on the pitch. In a loud ground, when you speak normally, the sound is being spread out. It’s like a foghorn. If you put your hand over your mouth and point it to the person you are talking to, it is much clearer.”

Admitting that in South America, lip readers are hired by TV stations to depict what was being conversed on the bench in order to understand their tactical approach, Hall suggested that, over here in England, players are ‘aping’ what they are seeing across the world.

"It started in South America where a couple of TV stations hired guests to start reading what was being said on the benches and what was being said by the players. They employed lip readers and various methods to find out what was being said tactically by the bench to the players. But the players themselves over here, I think, are just aping what they see on the continent.

Hall then went on to suggest that he, personally, had never seen any instance of lip-reading in England’s football pyramid, though he did recall a story regarding veteran manager Roy Hodgson. Back when he was the England chief, before a World Cup, a lip-reader announced she’d be attempting to interpret every word of what he said on the bench.

"I have certainly not seen any evidence of lip-reading over here. When Roy Hodgson went to the World Cup, a lip-reader announced she was going to interpret everything he was saying on the bench and publish it on a blog - so you can see why they are getting more cautious."

Kyle Walker Reveals Alternative Reason

Right back revealed all on his new podcast

Discussing the subject on his new podcast ‘You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker’, Manchester City ace Kyle Walker, who is widely considered one of the best defenders in world football right now, opened up on why footballers converse with their hands over their respective mouths, per MailOnline.

Unlike Hall, who believes it’s not for privacy reasons, Kyle Walker suggested that in the event that footballers be swearing or, in his own words, having a ‘little bit of banter’, he suggested that hiding what they are saying is so the cameras cannot see, and all information is kept confidential.

"It's so the cameras can't see! You might be swearing or having a little bit of banter. You might have seen them [the other player] on a night out the week before, and you're just having a bit of banter, but it is what it is. In the world we live in now, everything... you've got lip-readers now. What is this world coming to?"

In the 2023/24 season, during City's 3-1 win against Brentford, Walker found himself in the midst of a lip-reading situation with Bees forward Neal Maupay. Professional lip-reader Jeremy Freeman revealed, to MailOnline, that Walker threatened to knock the Frenchman out.

It occurred after Maupay, known as one of the Premier League's biggest-ever wind-up merchants, allegedly shouted something in his direction during the Premier League clash. According to Freeman, Walker told referee Jarred Gillett: “Red, he spoke about my kids, he spoke about my kids, not once, but twice”. Maupay could be seen rebuking the England international's claims, saying: "I didn't, it's OK. That's a lie, that's not fair, I promise you".