Highlights Football players receive yellow cards for removing their shirt during goal celebrations.

The law aims to prevent time-wasting and provocations, although it may remove some of the passion from the sport.

Bruno Fernandes has called for a rule change, arguing players should be able to enjoy and celebrate goals more freely.

The jubilation of scoring a last minute winner or a vital goal is sometimes too much for players at the highest level. There are many occasions where referees have brandished a yellow card in response to the goalscorer removing their shirt during their celebrations.

A recent example of this came when Amad Diallo was sent off after receiving a second booking for removing his top in celebration following scoring a dramatic late winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Manchester United's hero sent his side to Wembley Stadium but was given his marching orders for the second bookable offence and missed the final moments of the game as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag became the first manager to win his first two home matches against a Jurgen Klopp team

It's been a rule for many years, but some football fans will be unaware of the reason behind the rule. It is often just accepted as being a reason for officials to show players a yellow card, but the logic behind the law has now been revealed.

The Reason Behind the Rule

A player can even be booked if the goal is disallowed

While some may be unaware of the regulations that state a player must be shown a yellow card, the FA rules state that:

Players can celebrate when a goal is scored, but the celebration must not be excessive; choreographed celebrations are not encouraged and must not cause excessive time-wasting.

It appears that the law was brought into play in order to contain player celebrations and reduce the amount of time taken to restart the game after the ball hits the back of the net. It is also said that players could be booked even if the goal is disallowed. The instances in which referees are instructed to brandish a yellow card are as follows:

Climbing onto a perimeter fence and/or approaching the spectators in a manner which causes safety and/or security issues

Gesturing or acting in a provocative, derisory or inflammatory way

Covering the head or face with a mask or other similar item

Removing the shirt or covering the head with the shirt

Fans and players are not always of the opinion that this rule is fair as it takes some of the passion out of the sport, especially in instances such as Diallo's last gasp winning goal against bitter rivals Liverpool. One of the Ivorian's teammates came out to speak about the rule following his colleague's sending off at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes Calls For Rule Change

The Man United captain showed empathy for his teammate

Bruno Fernandes has been handed the responsibility of wearing the captain's armband for the Red Devils, and while the Portuguese midfielder receives his fair share of criticism, he was quick to defend his colleague after United's success. The 30-year-old said:

This moment has to be enjoyed and I think it’s one of the rules that football has to change because you should be able to celebrate the goal, and obviously with respect to other clubs, to enjoy your moment.

There are likely to be few football supporters that will disagree with the thoughts of the divisive figure, either. The beautiful game is full of passion and a 19-year-old scoring a huge goal to send his side through to the next round of a cup competition is surely worth letting some of that emotion spill out.