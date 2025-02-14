With the toll that the schedule takes on the modern footballer, it is becoming more and more common to see players treat themselves as high-level athletes, rather than unique mavericks who just want to enjoy the sport like they did growing up. So much dedication is placed on being in the best physical condition, which is why the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are able to remain at the very top of the industry despite their advanced ages.

One of the key factors helping players maintain longevity is improved recovery. As a result, many stars have turned to technology to maximise their recovery sessions, with hyperbaric chambers being used by some of the biggest names, including Neymar, Ronaldo, and Salah. The chambers have risen in popularity in recent years, and with the benefits they offer, it is clear to see why.

The Benefits of Hyperbaric Chambers

The high-pressure oxygen tank helps treat injuries

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber. This increased pressure allows oxygen to dissolve into the blood plasma, reaching areas that are poorly oxygenated. It promotes faster recovery and healing by increasing oxygen supply to tissues, accelerating healing, and reducing inflammation.

The effects of the therapy have several benefits for athletes competing at the highest level. The therapy enhances performance by improving endurance, aerobic capacity, and oxygen delivery to tissues. It also helps mitigate chronic inflammation and the effects of elevated cytokine levels caused by intense exercise, reducing the risk of future injuries.

Athletes may also find an increase in energy levels as a result of the treatment, which, for footballers, becomes vitally important as they enter the final stages of the season where trophies are there to be won. It has also been claimed by some experts that it can help with neurological disorders, such as dementia and Alzheimers.

Ronaldo's £15,000 Hyperbaric Chamber

The Portuguese star bought the equipment whilst at Manchester United

Understandably, such a high-tech piece of equipment is not cheap, but Ronaldo's dedication to his fitness saw him splash £15,000 on a hyperbaric chamber to keep in his own home during his second stint at Manchester United. The striker has claimed in the past that he was shocked by how little United's training ground had changed since he first left the club in 2009 and cited the lack of recovery-aiding technology as one of his frustrations.

"Nothing changed, surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate. They stopped in time," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in a groundbreaking interview following his release from the Old Trafford club.

"I thought I would see other things, technologies, and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22, and 23 years old. It really surprised me."

