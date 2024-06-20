Highlights Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose while playing for France in their first match at Euro 2024.

If Mbappe is passed fit to return to action during the tournament, he will have to wear a protective mask whenever he plays.

Other players to have worn a protective mask in the past include Harry Kane, John Terry and Robert Lewandowski.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a gruesome facial injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday night as he broke his nose when colliding with opposing defender Kevin Danso. Pictures from the collision quickly circulated on social media which showed Mbappe's nose looking markedly different to how it usually does.

Real Madrid's new signing attempted to play on after treatment but that was clearly not possible and he was withdrawn, with many fans left wondering when they would see him again during the tournament. Mbappe has achieved plenty during his career but one thing he is yet to do is score at a European Championship, and if he does check that milestone off his list over the next few weeks, he will do so while wearing a mask. Check out his mask below:

They are nothing new in the game

During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a number of players, including Josko Gvardiol and Son Heung-min, sported facial masks to protect pre-existing facial injuries. If and when Mbappe returns to the pitch during this summer's tournament, he will don a similar mask to prevent further damage to his nose.

The masks are typically made from materials like polycarbonate and, for top athletes, are generally 3D-printed in order to fit their faces as well as possible. Tottenham forward Son was protecting a fractured eye socket when he wore a mask at the last World Cup and said of it: “[The mask is] more comfortable than I thought. It’s made of good material. It’s light, hard when worn on the face, and it’s a good material that can protect against impact. I was surprised that it was considerably lighter than I thought.”

Other notable players to have played in masks during their career are Paul Gascoigne, John Terry, Fernando Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas.

Former England midfielder Gascoigne sported a mask in a World Cup qualifier against Poland in 1993 after fracturing his cheekbone several days earlier in another qualifier against the Netherlands, while compatriots Terry and Kane did so after sustaining a broken cheekbone and a broken nose respectively.

Former Spain maestro and current Euro 2024 pundit for the BBC, Fabregas, wore a mask while playing for Chelsea in the Premier League in 2015 after breaking his nose in a previous game against Stoke. That same year, Poland legend Lewandowski was also forced to wear a mask after fracturing both his nose and his jaw during a Bundesliga match against former club Borussia Dortmund.

Unclear if and when star will return

It is reported that Mbappe will likely require reconstructive surgery on his nose given the severity of the break, but that any operation will be delayed until after the tournament in order to give him the best possible chance of playing again during the tournament. Philippe Diallo, the president of the France Football Federation, refused to confirm whether Mbappe will definitely be able to play for France again this summer.

“The first responses were quite positive as there is no surgery planned for the moment,” Diallo said. “Now it is too soon to know if he will be able to play for the remainder of the tournament, or to provide a schedule for his situation.

“Obviously there were some medical examinations performed on site to know more about Kylian Mbappe’s nose and they made some conclusions pretty quickly. They tried to reduce the aftermath of his fracture, for him to be able to remain in the tournament. As I said, there is no surgery planned for the moment and we are still waiting for things to evolve later in order to know more about the conditions of his participation in the remainder of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps said: “The medical staff did what was necessary to reduce it as much as possible. Even if it will not be immediately, he will have to undergo surgery. Already this morning (Tuesday) he was a little better, so we will see that and monitor it closely every day.”