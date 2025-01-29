Summary The WWE has broadened their horizons, travelling outside the US more than ever before.

Triple H reveals why France was chosen as the landing spot for Clash in Paris.

John Cena aims for a UK retirement, leading fans to believe a UK show will be announced soon.

WWE fans are all as eager as each other to have the product come to perform in their homelands. A segment of the WWE Universe that is incredibly vocal about their desire for more shows is the UK cohort of fans. With another PLE announced for France in 2025, the reason why the UK has been avoided for this show has been revealed.

The WWE has done a great job of broadening its horizons under Triple H. Performing in locations such as Germany, France, Puerto Rico, and Australia, the UK has also seen an increase in shows on its land. However, as passionate as the fans of the UK are, France have taken the crown for the greatest PLE crowd.

Making Backlash in 2024 more enjoyable than it had any right to be purely because of their energy, the WWE recognised this and will be returning to the territory in August 2025. A move that sees the UK with no PLEs announced for 2025, the reason why France is first in the pecking order for European shows will intrigue the WWE Universe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After a 19-year absence, the WWE has performed a PLE in the UK every year since 2022.

Why WWE Chose France Over UK

Triple H has made his criteria for a successful show known

WWE's 'Clash' themed PLE's started in 2022. Taking Clash at the Castle to Wales in 2022 before travelling north to Scotland in 2024, it seemed a sure bet that the next version of the event would be in England. Having had the pleasure of hosting Money in the Bank in 2023, it appeared that the UK had made the 'Clash' PLE's their show.

With no PLEs set for the UK in 2025, the WWE Universe had been eagerly awaiting a 'Clash at the Castle: England' announcement. However, this isn't to be, as it has been announced that the WWE will be heading to France for Clash in Paris in August. News that will excite many due to France's reputation for bringing immense energy, the reason why Paris was chosen has seemingly been revealed by Triple H:

"Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be. We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle".

When the UK Can Expect Another PLE

No PLE is currently on the cards for 2025

With the event set to emanate from Paris La Défense Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, it seems WWE want to replicate the same energy from 2024's Backlash on a grander scale. A show that produced WWE's largest gate for an arena in WWE history up until that point, it appears they are abundantly aware of the success that France provides them.

For fans in the UK, they will have to remain patient. With discourse surrounding a WrestleMania in London always bubbling under the surface, it is a matter of when, not if, the UK gets another PLE in their backyard. With Triple H focusing on the passion of the crowds, the UK will have to prove their worth when the WWE arrives in March for their Road to WrestleMania European tour.

John Cena Wants UK Retirement

Cena could bring the WWE to the UK to fulfill his wish

However, despite the lack of news surrounding PLE's within the UK, British fans have been given a lifeline from a 16-time World Champion. When Money in the Bank emanated from London in 2023, it saw the jaw-dropping return of John Cena. A man currently embarking on a retirement tour, the Champ has revealed where he would want his last WWE match to take place, and it could foreshadow a huge announcement for the UK:

"I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania ... fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best, and fans in London specifically ... if I could choose a venue, it’d be the O2 in London. So I hope we can make that happen".

With the leader of the Cenation set to step away from his in-ring career at the end of 2025, the WWE may aim to please Cena on his way out and grant his wish of an O2 retirement. With still a few months of unconfirmed PLE's on the WWE calendar, the WWE Universe can hold out for hope and see if Cena's dreams come true.