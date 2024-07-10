Highlights France's disappointing Euro 2024 campaign ended in defeat against Spain, with the nation having scored only one goal in open play.

Unlike the World Cup, the European Championship hasn't had a third-place playoff since 1980 - leaving France without a chance for a podium finish.

Despite high expectations, France struggled at Euro 2024, performing below par and falling short in the semi-finals.

France's Euro 2024 campaign came to an end at the hands of Spain on Tuesday night and Didier Deschamp's side will be disappointed with how they performed throughout the tournament. While, for the most part, they were solid defensively, they struggled up front and scored just one goal in open play across their six matches.

Kylian Mbappe and co were beaten by Spain on Tuesday, with the Spaniards sealing a place in the final of the European Championship - and while they now have a shot at lifting the trophy, Les Bleus won't be playing in a third-place playoff to determine who finishes third in the competition. In the World Cup, it's tradition for the two teams who finished on the losing end in the semi-finals to face off in an additional match to decide which of the pair gets the honour of finishing third.

There might not be any physical bronze medals for the team that does so, but it sounds a lot better to finish on the podium than not. Unfortunately, France won't have the chance to do this at Euro 2024 as the competition hasn't held a third-place playoff in over four decades.

Euros No Longer Have a Third-Place Playoff

The last tournament to feature one was Euro 1980

Unlike the World Cup, the European Championship doesn't seem concerned when it comes to determining which team has finished in third place and. Remarkably, there hasn't been a match to determine third spot since Euro 1980. The last two teams to compete in the match were Italy, who were hosting the tournament that summer, and Czechoslovakia.

It was the latter who came away with the victory via a penalty shootout that finished 9-8 after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in the initial match. While that sounds like an exciting battle, the lack of jeopardy hindered intrigue in the match. Both TV ratings and the attendance in the stadium for the game were disappointing and, consequently, there have been 10 European Championship tournaments take place since that haven't featured a match to decide who finishes third.

While it might be disappointing for some that France won't get the chance to fight for that final place on the figurative podium, the team themselves will likely be relieved that their tournament has come to an end after some less-than-stellar performances over the course of the last month.

France Had a Poor Euro 2024

They performed well below expectations

Heading into Euro 2024, France were one of the favourites to win the tournament. It's easy to see why too, with the nation currently the highest-ranked European football team in the world. Having finished as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup, the expectation was that they would have an impressive tournament this summer and more than likely go all the way.

That wasn't quite the case, though, and despite reaching the semi-finals, it's been far from smooth sailing for Les Bleus from start to finish. The side looked toothless attacking, and while they scored four goals in the tournament, one was a penalty, two were own goals and just one came from their own man in open play.

The side couldn't even top their group, finishing in second behind Austria. They then went on to narrowly scrape past Belgium 1-0 and Portugal on penalties, but finally met their match in Spain. Despite scoring early to take the lead through Randall Kolo Muani, France lost the match 2-1 as Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo turned things around in the first half. It's now the Spaniards who have the chance to lift the trophy. France, on the other hand, will return home and lick their wounds, without the prospect of securing a third-place finish.