The France national team have a rooster on their badge due to the animals' links to bravery and courage which date back to the French Revolution. Les Blues are one of the favourites at Euro 2024 and despite finishing second in Group D, remain one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Having won the World Cup in 2018, Didier Deschamps' side have two stars over the infamous rooster that has adorned the French jersey since 1919. Whilst on the surface it seems like a bizarre choice, the historical value the farmyard creature has in the country is the reason why it has been in use for over a century.

France's Gallic Rooster

French people were called 'Gallus' which translates to the animal

The rooster featured on the French football shirt is known as the Gallic Rooster. This symbol originated from the old Latin name for France, Gaul. Consequently, people from this region were called 'Gallus,' which also means rooster in Latin.

Initially, this association was used humorously towards the French, but it eventually became a lasting emblem, becoming a symbol of courage and bravery. Its significance grew further after the French Revolution, where it was embraced as a symbol of the people who founded the country.

During the First World War, the rooster was used to symbolize France's resistance and bravery on the battlefield. Its enduring significance has led to its continued popularity, making the rooster a lasting symbol of modern France. To this day, the animal has become a focal point of French kits for different sports such as rugby.

France's Euro 2024 so far

The former European Champions have qualified for this year's knockout stages

Despite having high expectations coming into the tournament, the two-time world champions have not reached the heights that many have had for them thus far. Deschamps' men began the tournament with an unconvincing 1-0 win over eventual group winners Austria, courtesy of an unfortunate own goal by Maximilian Wober.

A broken nose suffered by Kylian Mbappe sent shockwaves around the footballing world, as the talismanic forward missed the following group game against the Netherlands. A Xavi Simons strike was controversially ruled out for offside as the game finished in a 0-0 stalemate.

With a win being the only result to guarantee the French top spot in Group D, they faltered once more against an already eliminated Poland. Mbappe returned to the starting XI and scored to put Les Bleus ahead just before the hour mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe's penalty against Poland was the 25-year-old's first goal at a European Championship.

Robert Lewandowski equalised from the spot as the game concluded 1-1. This condemned France to second place, putting them in the same side of the bracket as France, Spain, Portugal and Germany. They were drawn in the round of 16 against Belgium, another country who have deep historical links to the former European champions. Should they overcome the Red Devils, Mbappe and co would meet either Jan Oblak's Slovenia or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals.