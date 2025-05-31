Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi has been instrumental in his side’s run to the 2024/25 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain – and the reason why one of the seasoned defender’s boots were spotted with a hole in them has been revealed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Acerbi, in 2024/25, has become the fourth-oldest outfield player to start a Champions League final.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will be hoping to write their names in Nerazzurri mythology with a win against Luis Enrique’s side – and the Italian centre-back’s expertise could be the key difference between lifting gold and leaving Germany emptyhanded.

Related What Happens to the Champions League Trophy After the Final The Champions League trophy does not automatically go to the winners after the match.

Why Acerbi Wore Boot Hole in It vs PSG

The Inter Milan veteran is, evidently, superstitious