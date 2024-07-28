Highlights Lampard avoided Ronaldo on holiday due to the latter's impressive shape and dedication to fitness.

The pundit praised the striker's work ethic and commitment to training twice, daily, during downtime.

Ronaldo's underwhelming performance at Euro 2024 raises questions about his future impact at 39.

Former Chelsea ace Frank Lampard revealed that he avoided football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during a recent holiday out of physical embarrassment, with the latter’s incredible shape being an indicator of his determination, the footballer-turned-pundit insisted.

A few months before this summer’s Euro 2024 got underway, the Premier League legend was enjoying a sunny trip away with his family – as was the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during the Saudi Pro League’s mid-season hiatus.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo holds the world record for international goals, scoring 130 for Portugal since making his debut in 2003.

While taking a break from his managerial career, Lampard has been enjoying a taste of punditry and, while on duty across the European Championship campaign, spoke about bumping into the Portuguese icon.

Lampard Shares Embarrassment About Ronaldo Meeting

‘I may have been sipping a beer’

Ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 opener against the Czech Republic, Lampard – who was on punditry duty for the BBC – revealed that he couldn’t stomach having his shirt off for a photo with the in-shape 39-year-old, who is still plying his trade for Al-Nassr.

After Gary Lineker joked with Cesc Fabregas that the Spaniard is younger than Ronaldo, though no longer playing, Lampard relived the story of bumping into the former Real Madrid ace.

“I actually bumped into him on a holiday a few months ago. I was in the same hotel on the beach and fortunately his sun spot each day was a little down from me,” the former Everton boss insisted.

“I made sure to stay away from him because he was in incredible shape. So, I gave him a little bit of distance. I pulled him over for a picture with my son because of the incredible player he’s been, and I quickly put my T-shirt on and had a nice picture with him.

Ronaldo's Record Against Lampard Matches 16 Minutes 1,341 Goals 1 Wins 6 Draws 5 Losses 5 Points per Game 1.44

Waxing lyrical about his undying dedication to the beautiful game – an aspect of Ronaldo that has been praised over the years – the former midfielder revealed that he would train with his personal trainer twice a day, despite enjoying some downtime.

“And I noticed he was going to the gym twice a day with his personal trainer. It just shows you his dedication to what he does.”

Lampard then joked: “I may have been sipping a beer watching him and giving him a little ripple of applause as he walked back.”

From the infancy of his career, Ronaldo has always been revered for his physical condition. Not many can rival his dedication to the game and the fact that he continues to break records at the ripe age of 39 attests to just that.

What Next for Cristiano Ronaldo

39-year-old underwhelmed at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 was an underwhelming tournament from Ronaldo’s point of view. Portugal topped their group, knocked Slovenia out on penalties and then lost the following round – the quarterfinals – against one of the favourites, France.

Ronaldo – one of the best players of all time - failed to notch a goal or an assist across his nation’s five-game venture in Germany, perhaps proving that he is no longer able to be the spearhead of Roberto Martinez’s side.

Whether he will feature at the 2026 World Cup with him at the age of 41 remains unknown, but knowing Ronaldo, he’ll be there in some capacity. At club level, his Al-Nassr contract expires in 2025, leaving question marks over what lies ahead for the 212-cap international.

