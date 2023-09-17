Arsenal thought they had taken the lead in their Premier League visit to Goodison Park, but a VAR decision to deny Gabriel Martinelli a goal had some fans scratching their heads. Everton away has been a tough fixture on the calendar in previous years for the Gunners following a 2-1 loss in the 2021/22 season and a disappointing 1-0 defeat last campaign in Sean Dyche's first game in charge of the Toffees. That loss is remembered largely as the beginning of Arsenal's title challenge coming off the rails.

Mikel Arteta thought his side had made a strong start to overcoming their Goodison Park hoodoo as his Brazilian winger had the ball in the back of the net during the first-half of the game. VAR was on hand however, to spoil the party as Eddie Nketiah was ruled to have been offside in the build-up to the goal.

The reason Gabriel Martinelli's goal was ruled out vs Everton

In the 19th minute of the game, Gabriel - the Arsenal defender - looked to play a ball forward before an Everton player got a foot to it. Beto is the player in question, as the Portuguese forward was in the way of the attempted pass out from the back. The ball then found its way to Nketiah in an attacking position, which is where the controversy came in to play.

The English striker played a short pass to Martin Odegaard, and the Arsenal captain picked out a wonderfully accurate through ball for Martinelli - who finished past Jordan Pickford in clinical fashion. Some of the opposition players had clearly thought an offside call would have been made much earlier in the move with Amadou Onana - the closest Everton player to Nketiah - stopping completely despite not hearing a whistle.

Following the Gunners' celebrations, they were hit with some bad news as an offside decision was made by VAR to rule the goal out for the intercepted pass by Gabriel that found the Nketiah at the beginning of the move. While the 24-year-old may have been positioned behind the Everton baclkline, many may have questioned the decision due to the opposition touch that took it into his path.

But according to IFAB rules, Nketiah would only be adjusted onside if Beto had 'deliberately' played the ball. The rules state the following:

"2. Offside offence

A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:

(...)

Gaining an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has: rebounded or been deflected off the goalpost, crossbar, match official or an opponent

(...)A player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including by deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage, unless it was a deliberate save by any opponent.‘Deliberate play’ is when a player has control of the ball with the possibility of:

Passing the ball to a team-mate; or

Gaining possession of the ball; or

Clearing the ball (e.g. by kicking or heading it).

If the pass, attempt to gain possession or clearance by the player in control of the ball is inaccurate or unsuccessful, this does not negate the fact that the player ‘deliberately played’ the ball."

Gary Neville on co-commentary was confused but it was the correct decision in the end. So with the decision being final, Dyche's side were given a lifeline, and a much-needed wake-up call as the visitors had been well on top throughout the opening period.

Injury woe for Martinelli and Arsenal

There was further pain for Arteta as Martinelli sustained an injury, and was forced off the pitch straight after seeing his goal chalked off. With some big fixtures coming up - including the club's return to Champions League football - the Spanish boss would not have wanted to lose such a vital part of his front three.

While the extent of the problem is yet to be determined, the fact the Brazilian winger was replaced by Leandro Trossard is not a good sign for Arsenal fans.