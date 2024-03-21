Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is impressed by Gareth Southgate's work with England, potentially paving the way for his appointment at Manchester United.

Incoming director of football Dan Ashworth also backs Southgate's potential appointment.

Southgate's pre-existing relationships with top English stars like Maguire, Shaw, and Rashford may help him gain favour among the playing staff.

Gareth Southgate has been linked with the manager's job at Manchester United should Sir Jim Ratcliffe decide to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat. The England manager is gearing up towards Euro 2024, in what is expected to be his last hurrah as the national boss, and his next port of call could be a return to club football.

Ten Hag is a favourite among many sections of the Red Devils' fan base and any replacement could have a hard time getting the fans on board. Due to Southgate's lack of experience at club level, there are sure to be some eyebrows raised if he is the next man to manage the biggest club in the Premier League.

That said, several factors look to be in the former England international's favour if the appointment is made. We've decided to take a look at a few of the reasons Southgate's name appears to be very high on United's list of potential successors to their Dutch boss.

Gareth Southgate vs Erik ten Hag Statistic Gareth Southgate (England) Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) Games 91 102 Wins 59 63 Draws 17 11 Losses 15 28 Points per game 2.13 1.96

1 Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Impressed

Southgate's work with England has caught the eye

Ratcliffe's arrival at Manchester United has raised questions over the future of players, coaching staff and people in higher-up positions. The ambitious billionaire is likely to make some big decisions to try and get the Red Devils back on the right track towards success.

He is said to have been impressed by Southgate's stint with England and this could be vital in the potential appointment of the former Middlesbrough manager. The Glazer family are expected to stay in the background and allow Ratcliffe to take control of the football operations and while Ten Hag has the backing of most fans of the club, sometimes change in direction is made in these situations.

2 Dan Ashworth's Backing

Per the Daily Mail, Dan Ashworth would apparently back the appointment of Southgate. Ashworth is currently on gardening leave from his role at Newcastle United as he is set to join the new-look set-up at Man United at the end of the season.

Taking up a role as director of football, the former Brighton sporting director will have a huge say on any incoming staff, whether it be players or a manager. Not only are Ratcliffe and Ashworth well aware of the England gaffer, but Sir Dave Brailsford even shares a WhatsApp group with the 53-year-old. Brailsford is also set to be heavily involved in the football operations of the giant club.

Having friends in high places can never be a bad thing and could count in Southgate's favour, despite his absence from club football since 2009. His last foray into the Premier League came with his old club, Middlesbrough, although he couldn't save the side from relegation to the Championship.

Related How Manchester United's Team Could Look Under Gareth Southgate If the unthinkable happened and Gareth Southgate took over at Old Trafford, this is how Manchester United's team could look.

3 Relationship With Top English Stars

Southgate has worked with Rashford and co

Southgate has done some incredible work with the Three Lions during his eight years in charge. Along the way, he has worked closely with several senior members of the Man United squad, including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

The latter is said to have had problems with Erik ten Hag during the 2023/24 season, but no such questions have been brought up in regard to his relationship with his national boss. Meanwhile, the England manager was one of the few people in world football to back Maguire during the centre-back's period of heavy criticism. The 31-year-old has been a regular part of Southgate's starting line-up since his rise to prominence at the World Cup in 2018.

This pre-existing connection with some of the top stars at Old Trafford could gain him favour among the playing staff should the 53-year-old be chosen to replace the current manager. Player power is a huge thing in football in the modern day, and any incoming gaffer will need to have the backing of his players at the beginning of his tenure.

Related Man Utd Players 'Back' Gareth Southgate to Replace Ten Hag Manchester United have been linked with a move for England manager Gareth Southgate to replace current head coach Erik ten Hag.

4 What He's Learned in England Job

The atmosphere around the national team has improved greatly

A man who has previously had a stint in the United dugout is Jose Mourinho. The 'Special One' is one of the greatest managers the Premier League has ever seen, and the Portuguese boss once passed some of his expertise onto the Red Devils' number one target. Southgate told Sky Sports of the wealth of experience he has gained while in charge of the international side while speaking about Mourinho's words of wisdom:

There isn't a job in world football that would intimidate or daunt you, having lived this one. I remember talking to Jose [Mourinho] when he was at Man United and he said to me: 'You know, when you've done the role you're in now, you'll be able to do anything.' Really? I thought that was probably right, but seven years into it, it's definitely right.'

5 Ex-Players Understand the Link

Roy Keane and Gary Neville have discussed the potential appointment

As mentioned previously, Ashworth is an admirer of the England boos, and United legend Gary Neville admitted the incoming director of football has changed his mind on the idea of seeing Southgate in the Old Trafford dugout. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the former right-back claimed:

I never saw Gareth Southgate as a Manchester United manager, psychologically, I never saw that. I can see it now, now Dan Ashworth has come in.

Neville, and his ex-teammate at the club - Roy Keane - were firm in their beliefs that Ten Hag should be given time to prove himself before any hasty decisions are made. The pair did admit, however, that they would expect Southgate to do well if he was brought in.

Keane added that he was not surprised by the links, as he explained: "I could see that happening [Gareth Southgate being the next Manchester United manager]. His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I'm not that surprised with it."

All statistics are courtesy of Sofascore (Correct as of 21/03/2024)