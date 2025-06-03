Gary Lineker’s long-standing role as BBC’s Match of the Day host recently came to an end – and it’s now been reported that his final interview was cancelled amid concerns that the former striker would discuss the war in Gaza with Mohamed Salah.

On the final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season, which saw Arne Slot’s run away with the title, Lineker hosted his concluding episode of the well-watched TV programme.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his 238-goal, 468-game career, Lineker famously never received a yellow or red card.

Initially set to head the BBC’s coverage for next year’s 2026 World Cup, as well as being their front man for the FA Cup, the Leicester City hero announced that he would be stepping back from the broadcaster entirely after becoming embroiled in controversy.

Lineker’s Interview With Salah was Cancelled

'It felt like it may have come up naturally in conversation'